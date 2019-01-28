UEA Golf… Where do I start? Since joining the team, I have made a whole new family with twenty new brothers! Each week is something new with Golf, from Popworld and LCR nights to charity events and posh meals.

Every Monday you will find us all at the Norwich Family Golf Centre having competitions over who’s got the better aim… of course I always win! Alongside the competitions, we do get slightly serious by helping each other perfect our swing to ensure we have a chance of winning a Wednesday match, with our first team currently competing in BUCS Midlands 1A and the second team in Midlands 2B.

Matches for both the first and second team happen on a Wednesday at Eaton Golf Club and away at other universities. The coach journey is always a laugh and a McDonald’s for breakfast AND dinner is a must!

With a UEA Golf membership, you are able to enjoy a full all-year-round, 7-day membership at Eaton Golf Club and can join other members for a social round whenever it’s convenient for you.

Not only do we have fun with golf and partying, but also try to help charities wherever possible. Our current project is working with the UEA Alzheimer’s Society to organise a fundraising event focused around a golf tournament at Eaton Golf Club – please feel free to join, keep a look out for advertisements. Come rain, snow or even hail, nothing will stop us from having a swing and a laugh.

UEA Golf members are like no other, they are all caring, hilarious and up for any social that is suggested. We may not be the biggest winning team that UEA has considering we’ve lost all of them so far, but ‘win or lose, bring on the booze’!