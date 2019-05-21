BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has announced he is creating ‘The Jake Humphrey Scholarship’ in Film, Television and Media Studies at UEA. The scholarship will be awarded to a student from household with an income of less than £30,000 per annum, and will help to cover tuition and living costs.

In a statement the university said: “The scholarship is part of the Department of Film, Television and Media Studies and aims to make the industry more accessible.”

Mr Humphrey will mentor the student, set up work experience for them, and offer them a job at his production company Whisper Films at the end of their degree.

Mr Humphrey said: “The reason I am where I am today is because someone believed in me. A lot of young people may be put off by a career in media or further education because they don’t think they have the skills, or they physically can’t afford it.

“University isn’t the only way to secure a career in media but hopefully, by helping with the costs of attending university, it will at least be an option. I wasn’t the best when it came to education but I was lucky enough to have the support and the backing of some amazing industry leaders. By partnering with UEA, I want to directly invest in the future of young talent in media.”

UEA awarded Mr Humphrey an honorary doctorate in 2012. He will fund the scholarship alongside his wife, Harriet.

David Ellis, Director of Development at UEA, said the scholarship will be “a game changer for the lucky students’ career prospects”.