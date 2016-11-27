The Japanese House is the solo project of singer-songwriter Amber Bain. Starting out in 2015, Amber has already released her third EP, and has just begun a US tour. The name of the project was inspired by a holiday Bain took with her parents when she was a child, where she dressed up as a boy for a week, later revealing her true identity to the girl she met there. Finding out years later that the house she stayed in was called ‘The Japanese House’ (a property of Kate Winslet!), she named her musical project. A couple of hours before her recent gig at Norwich Arts Centre, Mireia Molina sat down with Amber to talk The Japanese House, and its meaning to her as an artist.

Hi Amber! It’s all gone pretty crazy pretty fast for you! How was the transition from writing your songs solo to touring around Europe and America?

“Hey! Touring is obviously a lot different to making music in your bedroom. It’s quite overwhelming when you realise you’re actually going to Australia! I don’t know… I guess I got a record deal, so then I had to play the songs live. Then you just get sent away on tour!”

You’ve been asked about the name behind the project, but how significant would you say it is to your music and what you want it to be like?

“I don’t know if it’s significant in terms of my music, I think it is significant because of the fact that I don’t use my own name. I think that was purposeful choice, because I didn’t want to assign my whole identity to one thing I was doing in my life.

Is the concept of androgyny something that you also want to include in your music?

“I think that unless you write a song about being a boy or a girl, all music is androgynous. I think it’s kind of a by-product of writing vague songs rather than consciously deciding to be part of that. I hope it becomes the norm, and that people don’t really care about gender stereotypes. But I don’t actively try to make my music androgynous, I don’t care if it does, but it is not something that I try with.”

You include a lot of background vocals and layers in your songs. How important is the atmosphere you create in your music?

“The harmonies are the thing I enjoy doing most in music. I think that kind of crosses over to music itself cause that’s all harmonising as well, it’s not just words, it’s sounds. The atmosphere is very important. The songs all have a similar vibe and that’s just a result of me really enjoying making harmonies and making pleasant sounds!”

You have a lot of photos on the covers of your EPs and singles. Do these relate to the atmosphere you wish to create in your songs?

“The ones of the second and third EP are actually quite warm photos, the second one was taken in LA and the third one was taken in Morocco. The first one was taken in Iceland. But I think that if I had taken a photo of somewhere really sunny in Morocco people would describe my music as warm, and not cold. That’s why I find it so interesting: the correlation between imagery and music and how that can change the perception of it. I think it really does.”

You recently released your third EP. Is there an idea that links the four songs together?

“Some of the songs are older than some of the songs in the first EP. But the way that they’ve been approached is of a certain time. I wrote the song ‘Leon’ in this EP before I wrote ‘Still’, but because of the way I’ve approached it it sounds much more like the artist I am now than the artist I was then. I think the connection is the way that they have been treated. Probably in all of my songs the topics are relationships, and heartbreak. It would be interesting to see how an EP would sound like if I took one song from each EP and see if it would fit. I don’t know!”

Are you thinking of releasing an album next?

“I’ll probably release another EP first, but I am currently finishing my album on the road. So I reckon I’ll have an album soon!”

What are your thoughts on Bob Dylan winning the Nobel Prize in literature?

“I didn’t even know that he did! I think it’s great! Some of his songs are musically really intricate and really good songs, but also his lyrics… Someone who sings like that makes more than music, it is what he is saying. There’s no difference between a song and a poem, so if a poet can I don’t see why Bob Dylan can’t, because he’s pretty legendary, obviously!”

The Japanese House’s latest EP, Swim Against The Tide, is out now.