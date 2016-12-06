After a lengthy and controversial legal battle that began in March, NHS England issued a statement on 4th December 2016 that a larger scale trial for Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP for short) would begin in the spring of 2017. More than ten thousand people in the UK shall be given access to the medication over the course of three years, after which it will be issued more widely to those within high-risk populations. HIV experts are already suggesting that this new preventative programme is a “game-changer” in the UK’s battle against the disease.

However, this decision has shocked many, as prior statements issued by NHS England during the court case suggested that if PrEP was funded, treatments for cystic fibrosis and cancer would not be possible. They also suggested that PrEP would be mainly issued to gay men that engage in ‘high-risk unprotected anal sex regularly’.

At the same time, a homophobic narrative began to surround PrEP, leading to it being seen as a drug that facilitated a ‘promiscuous lifestyle’. What should have been a simple decision considering the overwhelmingly positive evidence that surrounds PrEP, became a political battlefield with blatant homophobic, ableist and slut-shaming undertones.

Whilst the decision to issue PrEP is ultimately a great one, NHS England has done nothing to negate the stigma already attached to those living with HIV. Instead, by generating a discourse that suggests PrEP facilitates a gay man’s ‘promiscuous lifestyle’, they have re-established the notion that HIV only affects the gay community. This is both a homophobic and misleading statement that puts the lives of many at risk. By linking HIV solely to ‘promiscuous gay men’, NHS England twists the truth about how HIV is contracted, and whom it affects. They failed to acknowledge that anyone, irrespective of age, gender, sexuality or ethnicity is at risk of contracting HIV. They also failed to recognise that not everyone who is living with HIV engaged in a ‘promiscuous lifestyle’ of frequent unprotected sex.

Ultimately, NHS England failed to make a simple decision and protect the sexual health of thousands. Instead, they chose to demonise populations that are already at risk. For every day that NHS England dragged out their decision on PrEP, 16 more people contracted HIV. These are lives that could have easily been protected from HIV if PrEP had of been available. So whilst I will celebrate the fact PrEP is now available, I will not be thankful to NHS England. Instead, I will acknowledge the fact that whilst my country pays lip service to being LGBT+ friendly, medically, I still face the same stigma that was perpetuated in the 1980’s.