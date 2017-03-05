Have you ever wanted to shit your pants so hard from fear you’re reduced to a blubbering mess? You could eat a dodgy German sausage from Aldi, or you could play Layers of Fear. There’s a story in there somewhere, but I can’t tell you about any of that, because I didn’t get that far. What follows is my list of each layer of fear I experienced playing what must have been the worst experience of my life:

Level 1: Everything seems fine, the house you’re in seems pretty nice. You’re not too sure why you’re here, but you know it’s a horror game. That is enough reason to feel your hand getting moist with sweat. It’s all fine just standing there, looking around tentatively without moving your feet. But there comes a time when you have to move, and move you do.

Level 2: You thank your stars, there was no jump scare. You start to feel a little more confident, opening the doors around the small area you’ve become accustomed to. You start feel the fear subside, everything might just be *CRASH!* Thunder strikes and a little bit of wee comes out.

Level 3: Okay, that was a little scary, but after a cup of tea and about half an hour of recovering you feel confident enough to keep going. The cold sweat comes back, but you’re determined to power through.

Level 4: You’ve successfully scouted out every room downstairs and there’s nothing much there, so you decide to go up the old creaky stairs. It’s at this point you wonder how much adult nappies cost.

Level 5: There’s a piano up here. You think ‘oh that’s nice, I can waste some time tinkling away on it’, and start to furiously tap ‘E’. A sweet, single fingered tune rings out, seemingly calming until the lid slams down with a mighty, forceful crash. In that moment, you let out a high-pitched scream that would shame your ancestors.

Level 6: If you’ve got this far you’re a stronger soul than me. It took a lot of theory and sleeping pills to get over the events of this night, I still cry every time I see an ornate grand piano.