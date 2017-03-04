Buying lunch every single day is expensive, and it all adds up. But, you can make similar (if not better) stuff at home! Here are two of my favourite recipes to make ahead for the week, I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.

Chicken Avocado Burritos

Who doesn’t love a good burrito? With this recipe, you can make your own within half an hour – and have enough for a week’s worth of lunches, as it makes enough for four. Alternatively, if you’re a vegetarian, you can change the chicken for black beans.

Ingredients

• 2 cups cooked and shredded chicken (or 2 chicken breasts, salt and pepper- to taste, 1 Tablespoon mustard, 1 tablespoon olive oil)

• 1 cup grated cheese (I use mozzarella for this)

• 1 avocado – diced

• 2 tablespoons coriander – chopped

• 4 large tortillas

• 4 tablespoon sour cream

• 1 tablespoon oil

Instructions

• Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a frying pan, place chicken breast sprinkled with salt and pepper and fry for about five minutes on each side. Spread one tablespoon mustard over the chicken, add about 1/4 cup water add cook covered for a few more minutes.

• Cut cooked chicken into thin pieces.

• Mix the chicken, cheese, cilantro, and the diced avocados.

• Spread one tablespoon sour cream on each tortilla, add 1/4 of the mixture, form a roll.

• Heat one tablespoon if oil in a pan and place all four tortillas on the pan, cook for two minutes on medium – high heat. Flip on the other side and cook for another minute or until the tortillas are golden

• Serve warm or cold – they taste great either way!

Chicken Fajita Lunch Bowls

I know what you’re thinking – I’ve just suggested burritos. However, these are a healthy options that can be packed into a lunchbox. They’ll keep for four days – treat yourself with something else on the fifth day!

Ingredients

• 2 chicken breasts (1 tablespoon olive oil, salt & pepper)

Salad

• ¾ cup basmati rice (uncooked)

• 2 bell peppers, sliced into strips

• 2 tablespoons of red onion, diced

• 1 cup of sweetcorn

Dressing:

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• ½ teaspoon paprika

• ½ teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 tablespoon lime juice

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Instructions

• Pre-heat oven to 200°C.

• Place the chicken breasts in a small baking dish, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil.

• Turn to coat.

• Bake for ten minutes, turn the chicken, then bake for another 10-15 minutes (depends on the size of your chicken breasts), until cooked through.

• Allow to rest for 10 more minutes before slicing.

Lunch Bowls

• Cook the rice according to package directions. Allow to cool.

• In a large bowl, combine the rice, bell peppers, red onion and corn.

• Shake together the dressing and add to the bowl. Toss to coat everything completely.

• Divide amongst four lunch containers, topping with the chicken.

• Refrigerate until you are ready to serve.