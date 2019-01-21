UEA’s footballers had to overturn a half-time deficit to beat Fakenham Town Reserves 2-1 at Colney Lane in their first Anglian Combination Division 1 match of the New Year.

Despite trailing at the break to a Luke Priestly header, a second-half brace from Marcus Legg was enough to see UEA scoop the points. The result leaves them seventh, just seven points off Yelverton in top spot, with several upcoming games against all of the teams above them.

And credit should go to UEA for overcoming a difficult matchday. UEA had only eleven men in the squad, so Head of Football Paul Neary and his assistant Ray Harrison were forced to name themselves on the substitutes’ bench in case of injury.

UEA was without seven regular players, including defensive rock Richard Black and set-piece specialist Rinor Plepolli, for various reasons including a car breakdown and prior Christmas plans. UEA played in their change strip with blue bibs because of a miscommunication with the visitors who also arrived in yellow; the match started fifteen minutes late while the sides sorted out the kit clash.

Despite all that, UEA had by far the better of the opening half. After 25 minutes Ryan Swift cut in from the right and beat his full-back Connor Daniels before lashing a shot which was smothered by visiting goalkeeper Richard Bond. An accidental foot from the UEA forward as he was just beaten to the loose ball required the stopper to take a moment to shake off the knock before the action restarted.

Bond had to be alert to keep UEA out after that. He dealt well with several efforts and made a good save with his legs from UEA’s livewire Luke Young who burst clear of the Ghosts’ defence.

As the half wore on, UEA kept pressing. Swift fired at Bond who made a smart block, before the goalkeeper scooped up another through-ball ahead of Young. Swift found himself with a shooting chance on the left after outwitting Liam Forge but his effort was blocked by the advancing Bond, with Forge recovering to deny Young the rebound and carry the ball out of defence.

A miskick from Bond saw the ball fall invitingly at Young’s feet, but he was excellently tackled by a Fakenham defender, with the resulting corner hacked away. In the next passage of play Young shot just wide one-on-one with the Fakenham keeper from a tight angle, as the hosts really went through the gears.

However, UEA’s increasing dominance in the first period counted for nothing when Fakenham took the lead shortly before the interval. After some direct play around the UEA area, Priestly was in the right place to head home and give his side the half-time advantage against the run of play.

There was no time for any more UEA chances before the break, although Swift maintained his workrate by chasing down Bond – Fakenham even had a half-chance to double their lead.

And it was the Clipbush Park club who capitalised on their advantage to burst out of the traps in the second half. But despite having the majority of opportunities, they failed to really test UEA goalkeeper Tom Smith. A Fakenham striker was played in but blazed over under good pressure from UEA’s makeshift backline. The visitors were then awarded a contentious free-kick on the edge of the home area which cannoned off the near post but luckily for UEA didn’t bounce into danger, with Smith seeming to have his goal covered.

The Ghosts were then unable to get a header on target before the momentum of the game swung in UEA’s favour once again. And this time, the home side took full advantage.

The first whiff of a threat came after about ten minutes of the second period. Swift flashed an inviting ball into the box, but Young agonisingly couldn’t get the slight touch which was all that would have been needed to direct the delivery on target.

However, UEA were level ten minutes later through holding midfielder Legg. A right-wing cross from skipper Ben George, playing forward from defence, was cleverly flicked on in the area by Swift and found Legg in the perfect position to run on to the ball unmarked and nod home the equaliser.

Buoyed by the goal and back on top in possession, UEA kept pressing. Pacey wing-back Ibby Hagos, recalled to the team for this match, was looking good down the right, while UEA’s midfield kept control of the game, playing the ball around well.

It was from a fluid attacking move down the middle that UEA took the lead. Again played in by Swift, this time Legg took possession on the ground. He controlled the pass with a deft touch that rounded the on-rushing Bond and slotted high into the net from level with the penalty spot to put his side ahead and complete the turnaround, just five minutes after netting the equaliser.

Far from closing the game out and protecting their lead, a confident UEA pushed for a third. Swift tried his luck from the edge of the area and was denied by a brave block from a Fakenham defender, with Bond already committed to his dive. Fakenham defender Forge was on hand again to dispossess Young in a promising position, and in the final minute of the game Legg expertly jinked past several defenders on a mazy solo run but couldn’t find the finish to match for his hat-trick.

Smith was also called upon to make a good save seem easy and secure the victory.

A hard-fought 2-1 win for UEA keeps their league campaign on track ahead of a month which sees huge fixtures for the club in the latter stages of the Mummery Cup, BUCS Conference Cup and Norfolk Senior Cup, alongside a handful of tricky league matches including welcoming second-placed Mundford to Colney Lane on Saturday in a big test of UEA’s title credentials.

Not only was this a useful three points for the boys (usually) in blue, but an extremely satisfying performance on a freezing cold afternoon. Even at 1-0 down midway through the second half, and despite the odd bit of frustration creeping in, UEA never looked beaten. The focus and resilience of the young players to keep going in search of an equaliser is what will see them through the congested weeks of upcoming fixtures.

UEA boss Neary reflected: ‘It was a great three points after Christmas to keep the momentum going. We’ve not trained with Christmas and were missing seven players. It was really good.’

Neary wasn’t concerned when his team couldn’t break the deadlock and went behind: ‘We’ve drilled into them that we’re a good side. Yes we’re going to concede goals, of course we are, but it’s how you react to it. We didn’t panic, you just have to move the ball quicker and create opportunities. As long as you’re creating chances you’re going to score. It’s when you’re not creating chances you’ve got to worry.

‘In the first half their keeper made four good saves, it could have been 4-1 [at half-time]. It’s a matter of believing in what we do, and the lads do that, and our results show it. We’ve been 2-0 down at half-time and won 5-2, it’s all about that never say die [attitude] to keep playing and keep doing what we’re doing.’

Neary still feels aggrieved by the 2-2 draw away at Hindringham in the last match before Christmas, where UEA had a winner incorrectly disallowed for offside. ‘We’d have been fourth [in the league], but to come back from that [with the win] was good.’

Neary admits that he will have a decision to make for future team selections based on the excellent performances of players like Hagos and Karl Brown, matching opponents from Fakenham’s first team with experience at higher levels Ian Bulley and Lewis Sturman respectively.

‘Ibby was really good, up against a first teamer. Karl did really well, absolutely everything we asked of him. Get the ball and give it. If you’ve not got it, make sure Lewis [Sturman] doesn’t get it and do anything with it. And he did that.

‘Sturman’s quality, [but] I don’t really remember him dictating the play. Karl got a lot of free-kicks off him and took a few elbows. Playing against better players, you’ve got to be a bit more worldly-wise. Karl, whilst his performance was brilliant, it was a good learning curve for him. The whole team was good and created chances.’

‘We’ve got a massive three weeks coming up. They’ll define the rest of the season really. It’s make or break.’