From Ryan Gosling to Sarah Paulson, the night of the annual 74th Golden Globe awards was quite the star-studded affair. Whilst this could certainly be applicable to the vast array of dresses and tuxedos that were present on our screens, what really stole the show that evening were the acceptance speeches. Funny, poignant and political, we as an audience were exposed to a wide spectrum of speeches. But should celebrities keep it short, snappy and sweet, or should these moments be used to exert a wider message?

As seen throughout the evening of the Golden Globes, there were cases where there was a pressurising necessity to insert anecdotes and meaningful causes outside of ‘I would like to thank person (a) and person (b)’. This did not always settle well with audiences, showcased by Tom Hiddleston’s questionable speech for winning Best Actor for The Night Manager. What started out as a speech which raised awareness of the dire situation in South Sudan, became somewhat desensitised to the audience when he mentioned aid workers ‘binge-watching’ The Night Manager during a shell attack. Whilst Hiddleston later commented that this was as a result of nerves, it certainly raises the question as to whether inserting a wider cause within acceptance speeches is always appropriate.

Yet countering that, particularly heart-felt moments were that of Viola Davis and Emma Stone’s speeches; visibly moved and emotional by their awards and recognition. Emma Stone in particular, winning Best Actress in a Musical for La La Land, outlined the importance and dedication of the dreamers who never give up against the brutal nature of the film industry, which certainly emphasises the message of Chazelle’s latest feature.

The most poignant moment of the evening resides with Meryl Streep, who won the Cecil B. De Mille Award. She stole the evening by dedicating five minutes to showing the beauty of Hollywood as an indisputably multicultural platform; outlining how the defining actors and actresses of this day and age were, as a matter of fact, not born underneath the gleaming Hollywood sign. Hollywood is indeed, a multicultural plethora of talented faces of which, as said by Streep, ‘if we kick them all out, all you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts’. To see individuals such as Meryl Streep and the rest of Hollywood as people who vow to maintain honesty and ‘the truth’, it truly is a privilege as a viewer to experience nights such as these which encompasses true humility and compassion. Of course, the newly instated president, Donald Trump, took it upon himself to take Streep’s speech as an ‘attack’. But hang on, did she once mention his name?

So, should celebrities use these opportunities to transmit a wider political or social message? In the words of Meryl Streep, these people have the ‘privilege and the responsibility of the act of empathy’. Whilst humour, modesty and light-hearted idiocy are appreciated relief upon the stage, these artists are involved within an industry that translates the on-goings of society into artistic form, and with that comes the necessity to form an understanding of this society. If an actor or actress feels the need to demonstrate empathy on such a level, as long as they take care and responsibility of the given cause, we as an audience within this political climate should embrace these moments of hope and solidarity.