Sexuality has been a recurrent theme in visual arts since ancient times; paintings and ceramics involved erotic and sexually explicit scenes. In Ancient Greece, though both masculine and female nudity was portrayed as idealised and mathematically proportioned, explicit sexuality scenes were still present in artistic works.

Expression of sexuality in European and Western after the rise Christianity during the medieval age was muted; nudity was used in art as a religious theme only. The Renaissance and other modern stages of history have used nudity as an allegoric, mythological and idealistic conception of especially the female body.

Goya’s The Nude Maja (1797-1800) could be considered one of the first paintings that subverted the notion of female body as non-sexual and idealised. As opposed to a mythological creature, the figure in the painting represents a more real and sexualised woman. She maintains direct eye contact to become the observer rather that the observed. Her self-confidence transforms her into the owner of her body and her sexuality.

The nineteenth century supposed the challenging of conventions in the academicism of art. Through Realism and Expressionism, French artists bexplored new forms of representation in art that were considerd scandalous and obscene. The theme of sexuality was becoming more widely represented; yet it was it was still rejected as the norm. Manet’s Olympia (1863) could be considered a development of the themes Goya’s painting exhibits. Her self-confidence emphasised by the way she is sitting and the position of her hand.

It was the famous and controversial The origin of the world (1866) by Gustave Gourbet, that first dismissed any kind of idealisation and displayed an explicit painting of female genitalia. Not only did he represent an intimate part of the body in a realistic and detailed way, but he also used an unusual perspective, presenting the part of the body as it truly is: the subjects sexuality and eroticism is emphasised and the femaile form is presented as a reproductive system and as a symbol of fertility.

The nineteenth century provided space for sexuality to start developing itself as a more accepted theme in visual arts. Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele involved a high range of erotic and even at the time considered pornographic works. Although the artistic conventions still rejected and persecuted such themes, both artists used art as a means to express their sexuality and also to portray a powerful female body involved in the sexual act.

“All art is erotic”, Klimt once stated. His work liberates sexuality mostly through female eroticism, portraying women as an idealisation of beauty by using flowers and bright colours in his work. His work also focuses on the beauty of female ecstasy in sexuality and of female discover of sexuality, seen in works such as Danaë (1907) and The Maiden (1913).

Schiele’s work focuses on many aspects of sexuality through auto-eroticism and the portrayal of the sexual act. His work does not present an idealised perception of nudity, but emphasises in the emotional aspect of sex, often transmitting a feeling of anxiety through the facial expressions of his figures, the rawness of his style and the sharpness of his stroke. Sexuality is liberated through the emotional individualism that Schiele puts into his work.

From the nineteenth and the twentieth century, sexuality has been an increasing theme in visual arts and its role was strengthened by the sexual revolution in the 1960s and the rise of feminist art. The increasing presence of sex in many artistic disciplines has lead to the expansion of it in disciplines that may not even be considered art; the boundaries between art and pornography can sometimes be unclear. In any case, the evolution of western visual arts has contributed to the liberation of sexuality from traditional taboos to sexual empowerment.