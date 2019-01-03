The university library was completely evacuated yesterday afternoon for over two hours following flooding on the ground floor.

What initially appeared as a minor leak from a light fixture quickly grew into a serious problem, with sections of the ground floor ceiling collapsing above the library’s reception desk. There have been no reports of injuries at present.

UEA Library’s twitter page was quick to inform students of the potential disruption:

Due to a water leak in the building this afternoon, the library has been evacuated. @UEA_Estates teams are on site to clear up, and measures are in place to protect book stock. We will let you know when access to the library is available again. — UEA Library (@UEALibrary) January 2, 2019

Post-graduate student Hannah Whaley was studying on the ground floor at the time the incident occurred:

‘Initially there was just water dripping out of the light fixture over the desk, I went upstairs to get a book and when I came back chunks of the ceiling were falling down.’

‘Mostly everyone was just filming it. Then the fire alarm went off and we all evacuated.’

In footage provided by Whaley to Concrete, filmed prior to the full extent of the ceiling’s collapse, it is clear that much of the ground floor entrance area of the library was covered in water that continued to pour, resulting in the ceiling’s collapse:

Bella Pattinson is among the frustrated students who left their belongings in the library building to evacuate:

‘it’s been almost 2 and a half hours and we’ve only just been allowed back in to get our things.

I don’t think they’ve problem-solved very well, they didn’t give us any information about whether we’d be able to get our stuff until I tweeted them.

If they’d said it was a leak rather than a drill we could have brought our things with us. Hopefully I can apply for an extension, at least for the time I’ve missed today!’

UEA Library responded to Bella’s tweet saying they had to ‘clear the reception area and make it safe’ before permitting re-entry.

At 15:36 UEA tweeted the following:

We are now allowing people back into the library. Again we apologise for the time it has taken. — UEA Library (@UEALibrary) January 2, 2019