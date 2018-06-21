The library was evacuated as burning machinery triggered the building’s alarm system.

Norfolk Fire Service was called to the scene and immediately issued a warning to students asking them to avoid the area.

They said: “We are currently attending an incident at the UEA in Norwich, please avoid the area further updates to follow.”

The building was evacuated as a “precaution” before the services arrived to assess the situation.

Initially four fire engines were sent to the university, which were then followed by two others.

An ambulance also arrived, however, it quickly stood down as no one was reported as trapped in the building or requiring medical assistance.

The university used social media to inform students that the library was out of use.

The library has reopened after the investigations found there to be no fire.