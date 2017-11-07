It’s episodes like Brave New World which illustrate how shocking it is that more people aren’t playing Life is Strange. Within thirty minutes they make you sympathise with a character who has only been shown as a bully until now; through simple text messages they make your heart bleed for a poor mother trying to connect with her daughter; through one scene they completely sell their audience on the main ship of this trilogy.

We finally get to see the moment in Chloe’s life where she feels completely pushed out of society and her family, retreating to her junkyard and gripping tight to her connection with Rachel. The relationship has been provided the time it needs to feel more natural compared to its instantaneous inclusion in episode one, and one particular scene later on seals the deal on why we should care about these two.

Rachel is an utter delight to behold, whether it’s in a private moment between she and Chloe dreaming of their freedom from Arcadia Bay, or a time when she gets to display just how talented she really is – fulfilling the image created through descriptions of her in the original game.

But, in reality, it’s her unpredictability that really makes her shine. In an instant she is able to turn a scene which, at first glance, would simply be the equivalent of a memory minigame, and forcing it to evolve into a deeply moving exchange where the pair bare their hearts to each other in a raw promise of commitment. It’s fitting that the scene in question is built around the performance of The Tempest, as Chloe and Rachel’s whirlwind romance is comparable to that of Shakespeare’s slew of star-crossed lovers.

It is, therefore, astonishing to see from whose loins this fruit was born. Rachel’s parents are an incredible blend of stiffness and personalities devoid of emotion for the most part. Her father, district attorney Ray Amber, at least has the main storyline behind him to push him forward as a tool for Rachel’s development and providing her motivation to move forward. The same cannot be said for Rose Amber, whose character model looks like something left on the cutting room floor of Mass Effect Andromeda that the developers saw, grabbed, and shoved a faulty satnav inside, providing it the most awkward dialogue they could come up with in an effort to try and integrate their new robotic abomination into society.

They failed.

The only saving graces of this scene are Chloe’s awkward ‘meet the girlfriend’s parents’ antics, and the climactic cliff-hanger to lead into the finale. The parents would be hilarious if it weren’t for how creepy Rose’s dead, soulless gaze is.

This episode provides a wondrous bridge to maintain the momentum built by its strong predecessor, holding tight to beautiful aesthetic feel of the series and letting the hand of time mend the issue of a rushed romance which reared its head in the first episode. Even in spite of the comically bad Ambers, this episode lives up to expectations and instils a sense of anticipation and dread at the looming final episode simply for not wanting this to end.