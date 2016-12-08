In your rays of light,
– Halos, halos, hello –
Your shadow,
Your fruitfulness,
Your lime of every light…
In your company!
I look for crevices or cracks
In your existence
– Holes to make us whole –
I look for broken bits,
Rips, tares, shreds, crumbs,
Something I can rearrange
Into a Montage, Papier-Mache,
Into a painting, a golden picture frame,
Unwind the red curtain!
I, The Mona Lisa, The Girl with a Pearl Earring,
You, The Starry Night, The Scream!
Just give me one piece
And maybe I’ll feel some peace.
So, I can slot in, fit in,
In the nooks or in the crannies,
For something uncanny
That I can fill, fulfil, colour in.
Because I cannot be in your presence,
I must be with your presence,
Part of your presence,
Be your presence,
Transform,
Become
One.