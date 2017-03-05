Lion is a beautiful and incredibly moving film, made even more touching because it was based on a true story. The first half of the film is set in India and shows the childhood of the main character, Saroo (Sunny Pawar). He is separated from his older brother at a train station and goes through a series of ordeals before finally getting adopted at an orphanage by an Australian couple. As a child actor, Pawar’s performance as Saroo is absolutely stunning. Everything from his facial expressions to his body language helps to create the balance between the character’s fear and his tough resilience, and the depth that Sunny gives to the child is impressive.

The second half of the film is about how Saroo grows up with his Australian parents, played by David Wenham and Nicole Kidman. His adoptive mother is very passionate about raising Saroo and another adopted Indian child named Mantosh, and Nicole Kidman plays this role brilliantly. One can feel the mother’s anguish deepen as Saroo becomes more distant from her due to his increasing obsession with finding his biological mother and brother.

The highlight of the film is in the final act, where emotions will take over. You’re heartless if you don’t at least tear up at some point in this cinematic treasure.

Although the movie was fairly predictable and somewhat slow, it was so heartbreaking and emotional that one could still get completely taken in by the show.