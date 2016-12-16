According to all known laws of recreation, there is no way for a Sunday gig to be exciting. There is no way the sleepy feeling can be overridden to have a good time. Beans on Toast, of course, excites anyway because he doesn’t care what people think is impossible.

This Sunday night in the attic that is the Owl Sanctuary is particularly impressive. Opening with a rapper, Martin Guymer, before moving on to a cowboy country singer, Sky Smeed, and filling the support bill with gloomy folk rockers Ten Sheds, tonight’s mix of acts should make no sense on paper – but then again, neither should Beans on Toast’s act itself. Yet put all this chaos into a melting pot and the most enthralling night of entertainment in born.

This is an eclectic mix that precedes the headliner himself and it only gets more interesting when Beans on Toast takes to the stage. The songs cover taking drugs, not taking drugs, politics, love and being high while talking about politics with your lover. It’s like an American trucker at Glastonbury.

The comical delivery of the music is reinforced by the onstage banter. In fact, it is the jokes and conversation from the stage that truly bring out the atmosphere tonight. Dry wit, warnings of impending medleys and actual conversations with fans make this feel more like a coffee shop show than the second of two sold out nights in a licensed venue.

Speaking for almost as much time as he is playing, Beans on Toast provides a night of more than just music, but a night of entertainment. Whether apologising for mentioning Donald Trump, saying he is only playing one of the hits in order to stop himself getting bored, or explaining how MDMazing, his tribute to ecstasy, and Children of Bedford are linked by a high 15 year old, everything is done with charm and a genuine air. Sunday evenings are hard to infuse with energy, but Beans on Toast manages it just fine.