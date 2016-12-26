Proudly hailing from Kentucky, Southern rock band Black Stone Cherry formed in 2001 consisting of lead singer and guitarist Chris Robertson, rhythm guitarist Ben Wells, drummer John Fred Young and bassist Jon Lawhon, when they were still teenagers. With their combination of hard rock, country and blues stemming from inspirations such as Elvis and Jimi Hendrix, the band are capable of delivering both mellow acoustics and hard-hitting riffs. The Experience Kentucky tour features no support bands and both acoustic and electric sets, bringing both the band and their fans together in smaller venues.

The band’s laid-back attitude and interaction with the audience stood out during the acoustic set. All sporting Christmas jumpers, when a fan interrupted, shouting a request for ‘Blind Man’, he had to answer a very important question from Ben: Star Wars or Star Trek?

On a more serious note, finishing ‘All I’m Dreamin’ Of’, a song not usually played live but frequently requested by fans, Chris delivered a personal speech about mental health. He revealed whilst recording 2011’s Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea he attempted suicide, initially telling no-one. He urged his fans to ask for help, hammering his point home when he stated he never wanted to hear that any of their fans had taken their own lives, and emphasised he still has “to take a few tablets every morning to feel like myself, and there is no shame in that.”

For the electric set, opening song ‘Devil’s Queen’ from Folklore and Superstition was an unusual choice, as it wasn’t released as single, but made a strong impression on the crowd with its frenetic breakdown and driving guitars. From there, the crowd’s energetic reaction to newer singles ‘Shakin’ My Cage’ and ‘The Way of the Future’ proved that, after more than ten years as band, Black Stone Cherry’s fans are as enthusiastic as ever. The band like to have fun, too, including covers of Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Voodoo Child’ and ‘Whole Lotta Love’ by Led Zeppelin.

It was especially apparent how in tune each member was with the other; as Chris nailed his vocals and solos, Ben insisted on hyperactively charging and leaping around, pumping up the crowd and continuously swapping stage positions with Jon, who maintained a solid bassline, even playing using one of John Fred’s drumsticks at the end of the show. John Fred himself pulled off a powerful and frenzied drum solo, very possibly breaking a few drumsticks in the process, and paused to swing the microphone around and produce another instrument. Not enough cowbell? Have a harmonica. The show ended triumphantly on a raw, heavy version of crowd favourite ‘Lonely Train’.

When it comes to performing live, Black Stone Cherry are a band who know exactly what they’re doing, and they’re doing it extremely well. Whether they’re playing Wembley or The LCR, they are more than capable of putting on a unique live show: one that is simultaneously fun, emotional, energetic and fierce.