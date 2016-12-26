Embrace are a band viewed by many as a remnant of the 90’s scene that emerged in the wake of Britpop titans Oasis, but they actually have far more in common with bands such as Coldplay and The Verve in terms of song-writing and overall sound, if not stage presence. The Coldplay association has always shadowed the band, particularly in the wake of their 2004 comeback single ‘Gravity’, written by Coldplay’s own Chris Martin. Embrace have played some of the largest arenas the UK has to offer in the past, and now they bring their show once again to Norwich.

As the opening band (plagued by technical issues) attempted to warm up The Waterfront, a crowd of couples assumed positions in front of the stage. Tension was high and many could be heard talking of the songs they hoped to hear. Embrace hit the stage quickly with minimal self-indulgence or unnecessary delay and launched into a hat trick of hits to open the show. Frontman Danny McNamara split lead vocal duties fairly with his brother, Richard, who also plays guitar. Clearly, being brothers has only assisted in their almost telepathic command of dual lead vocals, ably assisted by the rest of the band, notably keyboardist Mickey Dale. Danny’s showmanship and crowd interaction has also clearly been honed over years of playing different-sized venues.

Towards the midway point of the set, I noticed several things that made this gig stand out from others. Firstly, the crowd were most definitely not movers and shakers. In fact, there was very little moving or shaking from the almost inanimate crowd. Most unfortunate as the band put on an excellently interactive show and really deserved more from the crowd. Whether everybody had come to hear the hits/ballads and no more, I cannot say.

Additionally, around halfway through, primary vocalist Danny McNamara began to struggle. His vocals, earlier pitch-perfect, began to weaken. He had serious trouble later in the set pitching the higher register vocal parts in ballads and more vocal-centric songs.

Fortunately, his brother was able to pick up most of the slack and it appeared that most of the crowd did not notice. He was also blessed with a band that appeared extremely tight and well-rehearsed, giving him an ample amount of crutches to fall back on. This being said, it was the first night of the tour and this does not bode well for the remainder of the dates.

By the time Embrace left the stage, the crowd seemed satisfied, although I noticed the lack of inclusion of several hits. No doubt that the band simply wished to retire them in favour of some alternative material that has not seen the light of day for some time. Overall, a good performance from Embrace, although I can only hope that we simply caught Danny McNamara on an off night.