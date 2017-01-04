Frank Turner had played 1995 shows before he took to the LCR stage with his backing band The Sleeping Souls. It would be safe to assume he is an experienced live musician by this point, and he certainly proves it with show 1996.

His curated support selection shines beforehand. Esme Patterson brings authentic heartfelt indie to the stage with graceful poise and solid delivery, while Felix Hagan and the Family bring something completely different to the night. Glam rock? Classic rock? I’m not entirely sure but it was delivered with a very healthy dose of fun and bombast. And glitter. Felix is not what one expects at a Frank show, but he sets the stage perfectly for the man himself.

Opening with ‘I Knew Prufrock Before He Got Famous’, Frank plays a set that covers his entire catalogue well enough that no fan could feel left out. His first five songs come from five different albums, but none feel jarring or wrong next to another. It is testament to the versatility of Frank’s career that he can put 5 songs from different eras together on a setlist without them blending into homogeny or seeming completely discordant.

His stage presence is immense now. The folk musician playing rock he was a few years ago has been superseded by a rocker who occasionally strips the show back. It’s full throttle and energetic, both in the crowd and on stage. For not a single moment is there a lull, unless it is intended. The requests section of the setlist shows rarities such as ‘Back in the Day’ brought up for the first time in a while.

‘If Ever I Stray’ saw Frank enter a full on frontman role, getting his cousins in the crowd to crowdsurf in sync, high-fiving in the centre of the room and returning to the stage. ‘Photosynthesis’ sees the normal synchronised sitting down (for those who haven’t seen Frank Turner before this probably sounds weird) replaced by a wall of death, changed at the last minute to a wall of hugs, much to the upset of my hardcore friend in the pit.

Even after 19 songs Frank is far from done. A four-song encore reaches fever pitch with closing duo ‘Get Better’ and ‘Four Simple Words’, turning the LCR into a sweaty chaos of flailing limbs and out of tune voices singing along. Walking off drenched in sweat, after joining in the pit for a while, it is hard to imagine how Frank could have done any more to make the show better. That’s the benefit of almost 2000 shows of experience.