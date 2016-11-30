It was approaching three o’clock in the small hours of Sunday 27th November when the penultimate song of Saturday LCR club night started. Everyone knew it. It was ‘Chelsea Dagger’. Eighteen hours and twenty minutes later, The Fratellis themselves were on the same stage blasting their perennial indie classic to a packed crowd on their return to the UEA, just over a year on from their previous visit.

Touring the whole of their seminal debut album Costello Music in celebration of its tenth anniversary, the LCR date sold out days in advance like the vast majority of this tour’s shows. Jon, Barry, and Mince Fratelli were joined as usual by touring keyboard player Will Foster, for the second night of the tour which kicked off in Nottingham on Saturday.

Support was provided by former Tribes man Johnny Lloyd, who with his backing band played a bevy of new solo songs, many drawn from his recent EP release, Dreamland.

Everyone in the room had their own memories of Costello Music. For me, it was one of the first albums on my first iPod, and it was by far one of my favourites as a ten year-old, before I’d figured out just quite what Jon sings in the opening verse of ‘Henrietta’ and exactly how Vince gained his titular nickname.

Ripping through Costello Music in the same order as the LP, the band created some special moments for the boisterous crowd who sung every word back at them. ‘For the Girl’ was naturally a lot more raw in its live format, while the punchy ‘Baby Fratelli’ benefited from frontman Jon’s matured vocals – he was in stellar form throughout, especially on the sublime rendition of ‘Cuntry Boys and City Girls’. He even bled for the cause, playing on through a cut hand which noticeably splattered his guitar- he remarked that by the end it resembled a piece of modern art!

The performance of the album as-it-came allowed for some interesting juxtapositions of mood: ‘Whistle for the Choir’ into ‘Chelsea Dagger’ and ‘Doginabag’ into ‘Creepin up the Backstairs’ for example – but it all worked perfectly.

After stirring album closer ‘Ole Black ‘n’ Blue Eyes’, the band played a handful of tracks from their post-hiatus brace of albums. The most outstanding of these were ‘Seven Nights, Seven Days’, and the rousing title track from its album We Need Medicine (2013), which finished the main set. There was, of course, a risk that the atmosphere could have dulled with this lesser-known material, however this was not the case in the LCR, as those in attendance were just as active and interested in the set’s later numbers as they had been earlier.

For the encore, we were treated to three more songs. ‘Impostors (Little By Little)’ from latest effort Eyes Wide, Tongue Tied (2015) got things underway before ‘A Heady Tale’ garnered a warm reception, the only song lifted from The Fratellis’ second and, in my opinion, best album Here We Stand. The gig finished with the band’s anthemic take on Dion’s 1961 number ‘Runaround Sue’, which has become something of a signature live tune for the Glasgow boys in recent years.

Prior to the show, the band had tweeted a reminder that it was exactly ten years since fan-favourite ‘Whistle for the Choir’ had been released as a single. A little bit of nostalgia never hurt anyone, and while the gig proved the enduring legacy of the iconic Costello Music, it also did nothing to dull or show up the quality of The Fratellis’ superb recent songs, despite their greater obscurity outside the bubble of the band’s ardent fanbase.