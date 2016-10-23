Gorgon City taking over the LCR on Saturday 15th October was a gig to remember; from the eclectic and never-ending energy of vocalist Lulu Jones, to their cover of up-tempo track ‘One Dance’ (Drake), as originally performed as a cover on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge.

Forming in London back in 2012, original members Kye Jules Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott began a deep house sensation that would power the genre onto the charts and bring us the likes of 2014’s ‘Ready for your Love’ and 2016’s ‘Four Walls’. On this night at the sold-out LCR, the group were on stage with long time affiliates Lulu Jones and Josh Barry.

After the supports had finished the dancefloor was packed and ready for the arrival of Gorgon City. The crowed that had turned up was one of massive variety, spanning from the young to the old with everything in between; a factor which seemed to showcase the wide ranging and primal appeal of Gorgon City, despite churning out hit after hit destined for the youth club scene.

This attraction seemed to be what drove their performance on the night with the vocalists perfectly counterbalancing each other to create a flexible performance that really did fuse the genres of deep house and pop. This was most notable in the song ‘Imagination’ off their 2014 album Sirens. Of course, the other benefit of having such balanced performers, Barry churning out chilled vibes to compliment Lulu’s raw energy, is that they were able to adapt very well to the myriad of vocals performed by featuring artists in Gorgon City’s recorded tracks.

One highlight of their set was their cover of Drake’s ‘One Dance’. With such a popular song it is always tempting for an artist to stick to the original formula and stand in the shadow of the original’s success. Gorgon City, to great enjoyment, disagreed with this ethos of performance, mixing the song up with a faster vocal tempo and different instrumentation. It was refreshing to see a cover so much enjoyed whilst also diverging from the source material. The song acted in another way as well, framing Gorgon City’s original work relatively within their genre, giving the show a flowing cohesive feel.

One final highlight of the set was their latest single ‘Zoom Zoom’ which got the crowd really vibing with its strong afrobeat sound. Overall, despite what seemed like an early set time for a group best known for midnight dancefloor hits, Gorgon City succeeded in delivering quality dance tracks to a crowd perfectly happy to lap up their energy as though it was the early hours of Sunday morning.