Glaswegian indie-pop duo Honeyblood formed back in 2012 and watched the rise (and arguable fall) of other subscribers to the duo formula; ranging from the heavier Royal Blood to the originals Death From Above 1979. Coming off the wave of hype generated by their latest album, Babes Never Die, the question for their performance at the Norwich Arts Centre on the 29th of November was ‘can they keep up their momentum?’ or indeed ‘could they break out bigger?’

What has lead to the proliferation of the duo setup is a love of having clean, instrumentally simplistic, driving hooks which people can dance to, no matter what the genre. Honeyblood, in front of a packed crowd inside the beautiful church interior of the Arts Centre, definitely proved this, opening with the tracks ‘Ready For The Magic’ and ‘Choker’. These rhythmically pressing tunes seemed to jump-start the performance, waking up the crowd from Tuesday evening lulls and drawing the attention to the stage where the duo were getting truly dug into their set.

Towards the middle of their show Honeyblood flawlessly transitioned between new and old material off both their albums. Their new material, having been criticized by some for being ‘too different’, seemed to be chosen specifically to intertwine with their old music, harmonising perfectly to prove that Honeyblood ‘still has it’, despite a replacement drummer.

One of the highlights of the gig was their song ‘Sea Hearts’, which epitomised the catchy and loveable nature of the band’s music. In this light the pair seemed to shrug off any notion that they had changed from their more guitar-based rocky routes and delivered a myriad of rhythmic jams for the crowd to jump and dance to. Despite taking a while to warm up, the crowd were most definitely an energetic one.

Their presence on stage was amicable as they joked with each other and the crowd between songs. On the night it seemed as though they were confident in the vibes they were giving off, letting their music do most of the serious talking – not a bad thing at all.

2014 track ‘Killer Bangs’ bought a noisy, and indeed killer end to an overall feisty punk-rock show. It will be interesting to see where the duo take 2017.