Many-a-band before Hooton Tennis Club have used the technique of bringing a more brash edge to their songs in live performances than on their records. Amps are turned up louder, feedback squeals cross the stage and the performance is as much about watching the band trying to contain the energy as it is the songs. Although Hooton Tennis Club are certainly a band that are all about the songs, there is no doubt that they are also more than capable of uncorking such energy onstage.

The quartet came onstage quickly wasting no time in launching into a volley of tunes, with only feedback and count-ins to connect the songs. Songs such as ‘Kathy-Anne Bellis’ take on a much harder edge live and are far more emotive, whilst still staying true to their original recording and feel. They quickly set out their stall as a band made tight by their constant playing together. Their set mellowed in the middle with a few more laid-back numbers before a hard-hitting home stretch. Their notable absence of an encore and instant departure from the stage was a refreshing change from the masses of bands that wait onstage post-set and give an encore regardless of whether it is wanted.

In-tune vocals, good stage set-up and an obvious sense of chemistry make their set flow almost effortlessly. This is made all the more impressive when one considers the dual lead vocals that take centre-stage on many of their songs. These tracks are not something any pub band could simply hop onstage and jam out, but Hooton Tennis Club make it seem that way with the apparent ease with which they hurtle through tracks.

The crowd was not the biggest and the band evidently had their work cut out for them in bringing some atmosphere to the proceedings. The band came out and left everything they had onstage and, realistically, nothing more can be asked of a band. The vibe in the room was more one of appreciation and sing-alongs rather than sweating and moshing. In many ways, this gave the band room to shine and ensured that all eyes were upon them.

All in all, Hooton Tennis Club are certainly ones to watch. Songs, stage presence and an effortless tightness as a band will push them further along the road. The turnout was undeniably disappointing, but the band went out and left it all onstage anyway. If performances of this calibre continue, there is no doubt that those that decided to come on this night will be proud to say “I was there at the start”.