Norwich Arts Centre’s version of Bonfire Night was a calm and enchanting way of spending the evening. Being an intimate and, as the artists who performed that night pointed out, a highly beautiful venue, it played host to the delicate but powerful harmonies of The Japanese House.

Amber Bain’s project started in 2015, her gig in Norwich part of her second tour to coincide with the release of her third EP, Swim Against the Tide. A keyboard and a drum kit accompanied the singer, who created experimental and ethereal sounds with a set of pedals, a synthesiser and an effects microphone.

The Japanese House’s music is garnished with layered vocals, intricate background melodies, synthesised sounds and rhythms that are product of Bain’s experimentation with harmonies, what so clearly she loves about music the most. The performance was a mix of pop and meloncholic electronica, with different layers of synthesised sound, something particularly present in an experimental song from her first EP Pools to Bathe In.

Holding her Fender guitar upside down, a quirky touch to being left-handed, Bain asked the technical staff to turn the lights on to be able to see her audience, of which I am sure she was glad she did. In spite the calmness of her performance, the crowd were cheerful throughout, and danced energetically to the recently released ‘Face Like Thunder’. Closing her eyes and powerfully singing every word, Bain created a vanishing atmosphere. One could not really believe there was just one person creating all those layers of voice.

The performance of ‘Sugar Pill’ was powerfully beautiful, with keyboard and vocals that effectively created the aura of mystery that characterises The Japanese House. Bain also presented her latest song ‘Leon’, which completed the release of her latest EP.

Ending the performance with ‘Still’, The Japanese House culminated an hour of magic atmosphere with a last ephemeral verse: “you know it’s gotta feel right…”. The gig was characterised by an experimental but still peaceful environment and an always-present ethereal atmosphere. A truly wonderful night.