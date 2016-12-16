Poet and musician Kate Tempest visited Norwich on Monday 5th December as she toured recently released album Let Them Eat Chaos.

Boxed In were the support, the stage name of Oli Bayston and his band. They played a set of sultry electro numbers from their two albums to date which put their thumping live bass lines to the forefront of the mix.

It’s futile to attempt to pin down or categorise Tempest. A successful published novelist, poet and playwright, she has recently been nominated for a Costa Book Award for the print version of Let Them Eat Chaos, the text of which was set to music by Dan Carey. She appears alongside former UEA Chancellor Rose Tremain who has been shortlisted in the novel category.

Before beginning, the 30-year-old Londoner thanked the audience for turning up, acknowledging both diehard fans and those who weren’t necessarily so knowledgeable about her. She explained that she would be playing her new LP in full and stressed the importance of live music, highlighting her love for the gathering of like-minded strangers – thematically similar to the story that was about to unfold on stage. She also asked that they refrain from using mobiles to film the performance, a request that gained an almost unanimous show of support.

Although this initially seemed a little like overkill for an opening gambit, the need for Tempest to get her introductions done and dusted soon became apparent. Because what followed was a cohesive run-through of the observational work in its entirety with precious few pauses for breath.

Let Them Eat Chaos gives a window into the lives of seven individuals living close together at the same time. With each song a different character is exposed, each as hopeless as the last. We feel terrible for the string of unlucky, bedraggled souls until a storm brings them all simultaneously out of their isolation and together in the early hours, where they find some sense of community and connection.

Backed by a three-piece band, the Brockley-born artist gave us some rapping of particularly fierce verses, while during less climactic moments, Tempest’s spoken word almost merged into singing. If you like witty, relevant and timely writing, then the razor-sharp wit of Tempest that comes across in Let Them Eat Chaos is greatly refreshing.

Some of the most powerful moments perhaps came when the band silenced their synths and drum machine, laying Tempest’s voice bare as she introduced each character.

Throughout the show, the excellent stage lights matched her timing impeccably, rising and falling while at times towards the end showering the audience with incessant white strobes to add to the already intense atmosphere.

Returning with just album producer Carey, she explained to the audience that although on the current tour most dates ended simply after the final track of Let Them Eat Chaos, she wanted to play a new song from a mooted album she has been working on with the man behind the setting to music of her latest published poetry.

With only Carey’s piano-effect keys, ‘People’s Faces’ attempted to provide a more redemptive resolution to the tough themes addressed in Let Them Eat Chaos. The catchy piano riff and Tempest’s conflicted, but ultimately positive lyrics marked out the strength of the song which was first played at a Glasgow Poetry Festival, but here enjoyed its English debut.

Tempest remarked that it was likely to be a long time, if ever, before fans would be able to hear the recorded song and its album release, and joked that its fruition might well depend on the reception it received at The Waterfront. Judging by the song and the rapturous cheers it, and Tempest, received as she left the stage, we might not have to wait too long before it is mastered and released.

Tempest’s Wikipedia page brilliantly cites her influences as including: “W B Yeats, William Blake, W H Auden and Wu-Tang Clan.” But the biggest is missing from this list – the poet’s own personal observations and experiences. And her work is all the better for it.

Tempest’s first album was released on Young Fathers’ label Big Dada, while her latest poetry collection was published by Carol Ann Duffy’s Picador. On tonight’s form, that strange sounding juxtaposition appears pretty fitting. Let Them Eat Chaos is a triumph of poetry, and its live performance absolutely captivating.