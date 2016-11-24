Folk-blues mashup outfit Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats made their East Anglian performance debut at the LCR on the 20th of November. Originally a solo act, Rateliff made a name for himself performing in his adopted city of Denver, Colorado, and quickly hopped on the international festival circuit. Since forming a project with The Night Sweats in mid-2015 and releasing their self-titled debut album, the supergroup have been almost constantly touring for over a year.

Never heard them? Imagine mixing the folksy stylings of The Allman Brothers Band with uplifting instrumentals from Belle & Sebastian singles, sticking it in foil with some marshmallows, and roasting it over the fire until sparks fly. It’s cosy music. Safe. Something you wouldn’t be worried about playing at a family do, yet still miles better than anything you may find on Now That’s What I Call Christmas!

As to my predictions, the concert didn’t disappoint. The project rocked straight into action upon their arrival onstage with the first uplifting hit on their album, ‘I Need Never Get Old’. They certainly knew how to please a crowd.

This positive tempo was maintained throughout the whole set, apart from an interval of sorts taken halfway through, whereby the whole six-piece Night Sweats walked off stage for Rateliff to personally address the audience. The crowd kept a hushed silence while he informed us of his deep sadness at the recent death of his childhood idol Leonard Cohen. He finished his speech by playing an emotional acoustic rendition of Cohen’s dream-like ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’; a fitting tribute played to a captivated audience.

We were all pulled out of our reflection by the return of The Night Sweats, who swung back into their bluesy rhythm with ‘I’d Be Waiting’.

In terms of set listing, the group definitely delivered, rounding off their first set with the foot-stompin’ ‘S.O.B’ and leading the encore with a cover of The Band’s ‘The Shape I’m in’. The musicianship was little short of faultless, the outfit managing to play all their songs seamlessly while simultaneously capturing the thrill of live performance for the crowd.

What I would comment on was perhaps the overall tightness of the set – too rehearsed, perhaps? I always like live performances to have a bit of edge, more vocal chords wrecked, ear drums slightly ringing. What I feel made up for this, however, was Rateliff’s presence. As American as they come – he even had a tattoo of the state of Florida (from what I could decipher) on his right hand – the man’s manner was jovial and welcoming, his accent transporting you to fictional barn dances and dusky horse rides with brooding cowboys. He even invited everyone to meet the band after the gig by the merch stall, an unusual violation of the performer-audience tradition, but one that was met by the crowd with a lot of enthusiasm.

For under £20, this gig was one I was very glad not to miss out on. The atmosphere was electric, the band bolts of smoke-stack lightning, the audience containing anyone from the lads you sit next to in seminars to your uncle’s work mates. An eclectic mix of people, all there to appreciate the warm vibes and expert musicianship Nathaniel and his Night Sweats produced.