I can think of fewer bands with more grace than Pinegrove.

A near sold out Epic Studios should be a nice, easy show. Until you add one determined heckler into the mix. Frontman Evan shows the best bit of the band in his responses, compassion and openness but with a firm emphasis on not being an idiot. Shutting a drug obsessed thorn in the side with a lecture on the pros and cons of drug use, you can’t help but realise that he is an exceptionally smart and eloquent individual.

This goes beyond just the banter. The whole show has a brilliant maturity to it. The performance, sound, atmosphere and setlist compliment the bookish emo rockets to the core. Evan is the perfect frontman for the band, conducting the crowd subtly and calmly. There is a great sense of peace throughout the set.

New songs, including the premiere of ‘Thanksgiving’, a 50 second beauty, are thoughtfully paired with older numbers such as ‘Angelina’ and ‘Metronome’. The entire set feels crafted. It is neat and marvellously performed, mistakes being unheard of. This is all achieved without taking away any spontaneity. Evan’s comments and quips are charming and fresh while subtle variations on the studio recordings keep the show lively and intimate.

Careful, considered and mature. I give you Pinegrove.