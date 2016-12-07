At the Waterfront Studio in Norwich there was very much a ‘day of the dead’ vibe going on, with neon skulls illuminating a crowd of around 100. Those who showed up to see the rock/soul singer were in for a performance that can simply be described as a narrative; reflective of the origins of this London-based singer and foreshadowing where he was going. Rag’n’Bone Man came on to the stage to a very supportive crowd, opening with his older material in the form of ‘Ruben’s Train’ and ‘Ego’. There were calls of his name – “Rory”, and “Wolves” (the title of his debut album). This second call seemed particularly poignant; if people were expecting a set which broke down Rag’n’Bone man’s discography, that was certainly what they got.

The first half of the set he opted to perform slower and more contemplative songs; his deep, almost rasping vocals washing over the crowd as he stood amidst a stage flooded with neon light, which was heralded only by his band dressed all in black. The essence of this part of the gig was shown in the song ‘Disfigured’; a highlight of his first half.

Rag’n’Bone Man filled this side of his performance with anecdotal crowd interaction, while he showed off material from both his upcoming second album and his older work. One criticism I found for this part of his performance was that for the first 10 songs there was little in the way of tone variation, and after a while his set seemed to have gotten stuck in a slow-paced rut. This, however, was fixed by the time he got round to playing ‘Human’; a song which injected some vital energy into the Tuesday night crowd.

One thing that marked this performance out from other contemporary artists was his extreme confidence in his own voice, which he used to deliver a spoken-word song, something which seemed haunting only moments after one of his hits. This was very pleasing to see as it was clear as a singer he had the power to rely on his own voice, without the need for imperfection-hiding instrumentals.

Rag’n’Bone man performed an encore, finishing on ‘Hell Yeah’ – a good end to what had been, overall, an honest and meaningful performance.