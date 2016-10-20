For most of us, Thursday is student night in town. But for those of us who often don a flat cap, last Thursday was a different affair as Skinny Lister brought their energetic folk-punk to the Waterfront Studio.

Owing to a sad accident involving a music video shoot and two broken legs, original opening act Ducking Punches had to pull out of tonight’s show. Their replacement, Funke and the Two Tone Baby is an odd prospect. Using a looper pedal, an acoustic guitar, distortion and electronic pads the solo artist creates full band accompaniments. The result is a mixed bag, either working wonderfully or failing in its bizarre nature, but one that comes across well overall.

It is the headliners who are the next to take to the stage, coming right out of the gates with their new album’s lead single, ‘Wanted’. Over the next 45 minutes, Skinny Lister work the crowd up to a gloriously energetic crescendo through drinking songs, sea shanties and rockier cuts that spanned their entire career. By the time ‘Trouble on Oxford Street’ kicks in there is not a single still body to be found in the room.

The downfall of the night is, ironically, in the band’s need to provide value for money. The choice cuts were left to the start and the end, and would have made a fine 15 song set. Sadly, the band pack the set with an extra 8 tracks, mostly new non-singles and older deep cuts. The energy in the room noticeably sinks. Despite picking up again through the rousing ‘This is War’ and continuing through the encore, the band fail to reach the heights they managed earlier on in the night.

Skinny Lister are great performers, but they would be better if they could trim the fat.