Sundara Karma are an indie outfit who have been churning out singles, touring the country and cultivating a fan base since aged eighteen. Their next project comes in the form of their debut album, Youth is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect, due for release in 2017. The record will mark the band’s leap into a more solidified sound and their first more complete work. This seemed to have heavily influenced the band on their UK tour with their choice of supports, both of which burned very bright and very, very loudly at Norwich’s Waterfront on 28th October, building up a massive memorable energy for the headline band.

The first of these acts was Joy Room. The new-to-the-scene London four-piece, with only one released song thus far, hit things off with a visceral performance. The crowd, most of which had excitedly turned up close to the venues opening time at seven, took a few tracks to warm up to the band’s heavy guitar and punky vocals, but when they did the whole venue was washed in a spirit of jumpy excitement.

The second support, FREAK, hyped up the crowd even further through the use of droning rhythmical guitars and fast vocals, driving the centre crowd into a frenzy. Their main track ‘What Happened?’ provided a jumpy, somewhat Slaves-inspired jam.

By the time Sundara Karma took to the venue, the room was buzzing with anticipation. From their strut onto stage it became clear that the band were trying to create a striking image, with bare leather jackets and shirtless styles. As they began their set it was notable how their instruments seemed set up to be clearly distinguishable and different from the support’s blur, developing, and even giving a more sophisticated air to the band.

Between highlight songs; ‘A Young Understanding’ and ‘Flame’, each of which brought a different vibe to the jumping crowd, Sundara Karma actively encouraged their excited audience to try to get on stage and crowd surf. In their next few songs the bouncers were busy with moshers trying to hurdle the barriers while the band we clearly lost in their music, culminating in their smash-hit ‘Loveblood’.

Being such a young band on the verge of likely large success, it was clear throughout the set that they were loving the persona of being in a rock band. Although a passion for music was also clear, it’s always a worry that the increasing popularity of young indie bands with young fans will result in a situation of style over substance, lapped up by young teenage fans who, so rightly, simply want to jump around at a gig focused on energy than necessarily one focused on the production and performance of quality, crafted tracks.

For now, at least, the night ended on a much-desired two song encore from all ages in the crowd, closing an energetic set that makes the promise of their debut album next year an exciting one.