For the second night in a row following the visit of Cast on Sunday, The Waterfront played host to one of the 90s’ best bands and their cult following. While Reverend and the Makers performed an intimate acoustic show upstairs, Teenage Fanclub graced the main room after support from Glaswegian four-piece, Spinning Coin.

Teenage Fanclub were truly excellent; they revisited some of the highlights of their back catalogue interspersed with newer tracks, including a handful of tunes from the recently released Here, their highest charting album this side of the millennium.

Frontman Norman Blake was on top form all evening, with his chipper stage presence and perma-smile betraying his love for his job. And why shouldn’t he be delighted? It was his band’s new songs like ‘The Darkest Part Of The Night’ which proved some of the highlights of the set.

A number of other songs were decorated with superb solos from lead guitarist Raymond McGinley, while vocally, the heavy lifting was shared between Blake, McGinley and bassist Gerry Love, who each sung the songs they had written and at times delivered some superbly polished harmonies with the rest of the band including drummer Francis MacDonald.

‘My Uptight Life’ was embellished by keys from Belle and Sebastian’s Dave McGowan, who also added guitar to several numbers. When Blake eased a finger underneath his glasses following the song’s stirringly tender ending of just McGinley’s guitar and McGowan’s keys backing his vocal, it was impossible to tell if the purpose was to wipe away a tear or simply remove some grit. But somehow that didn’t really matter.

Before ‘Baby Lee’, Blake alluded to the fact that its album, 2010’s Shadows, had been recorded locally. He jested, “we spent some time here actually, we came out to get drunk on a Friday night!” This told of more than just a penchant for the Arctic Monkeys and cheap Jägerbombs: it was characteristic of his sincerity, evident throughout in his stage patter and interaction with fans.

Upbeat recent single ‘I’m In Love’ was the peak of the main set; a short, sharp affirmation that the spark which has in the past garnered Teenage Fanclub such respected admirers as Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Liam Gallagher is still very much alive in Blake’s writing.

Following the new tune, the main set finished with two fan favourites; the love-penned 1995 Top 40 single ‘Sparky’s Dream’ and singalong ‘The Concept’, from 1991’s Bandwagonesque.

Re-emerging for their encore, the band tore through three more songs, ending with a triumphant rendition of their debut single ‘Everything Flows’.

Teenage Fanclub: a band riding the crest of their second wave – who knows where they’ll be swept to next.