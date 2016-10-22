Approaching Norwich’s Open venue I could see the eagerness of the crowd as they queued for entry following masses of hype for the gig on social media. What struck was the audience: a mixed crowd of kids barely into their teens, men, women, even the odd grandparent, it was truly an evening for everyone.

Soon packed out, so much so the doors had to be left open to allow people to see from the foyer, the show began with the supporting act, the talented London-based Scarlet Billham, and Scott, her guitarist and backing vocalist. It wasn’t long before the audience was wowed by her eloquent and emotive lyrics, seeming to instantly connect with her music, a blend of indie-pop with clear rock influences. Scarlet’s performance skills and honesty with the subject matter really shone through, starting her set with her debut single ‘X’, a song consisting of gentle chords and beautiful harmonic changes which conjured up vivid images. She then followed with another original stunner in the form of ‘Phoenix’. Again, the crowds were spellbound. After a brief explanation she continued her set with a song about self-delusion called ‘Warning Sign’. The lyrics were catchy and soon the audience were singing along, brilliantly timed guitar riffs and synthesised drums aptly matching Scarlet’s soulful vocals. She’s undoubtedly one to watch.

After a short wait for the stage to be set, Ward Thomas arrived with their four piece band (bass, drums, keyboard and guitar). The British country music duo, 22 year old twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas, immediately began with tracks from their new album, Cartwheels. The audience were singing along and visibly enjoying the show. They then dedicated a song, ‘The Good And The Right’, to the late, great Terry Wogan, who they said was responsible for their career. Their vocals were harmonious and the adulation of their fans was palpable. Their sound, although clearly influenced by the Dixie Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift, was all their own, so chillingly harmonious; it’s no wonder the duo have been doing so well in the charts.

Both Catherine and Lizzy have their own distinct stylising, but when combined they produced an ethereal piece that delighted all. Along with their faster paced pieces there were slower ones interspersed. The twins experimented with different genres, some with a more pop ballad ambience. However, they have stayed true to their roots, keeping their country twang. The duo also tackled issues that country music tends to avoid; their song ‘Safe’, assured a victim of rape that “you don’t have to be ashamed – you are not what happened to you”. Catherine’s acoustic guitar and their emotive lyrics left the room in a hushed silenced for the entirety of the song. It goes to show just how versatile and talented Ward Thomas are, having an audience dance one moment and hushed in the next. By the end of their set I was well and truly a fan of these rising country stars.

After thanking their band and sound tech, Ward Thomas exited the stage, before returning to treat their audience to an encore. Leaving the venue I heard nothing but high praise of both acts, with happy audience members already planning when they would attend their next show.

Check out Ward Thomas’ video for ‘Carry You Home’:



Illustrations: Lucinda Swain