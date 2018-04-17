UEA’s student radio station Livewire1350 hosted this year’s Student Radio Conference at the beginning of the month. The three-day event celebrates progression in student radio across the UK.

The event lasted from 4-6 April, and was an opportunity for 250 students from 30 stations to develop skills, share ideas, and learn about radio from professionals in the industry.

Professionals attending the event included Radio 1 presenters Charlie Sloth and Matt Edmondson, producer Tim Johns, and Livewire alumni, who all gave talks on their journey into radio, top tips on succeeding in the industry, and how student radio helped them into the positions they are in now.

An awards evening took place, with Livewire winning Best Outreach Programme for their Traditions project, a podcast in collaboration with AgeUK where station members talk with Norwich’s elderly on how times have changed.

Livewire were highly commended for two more awards. Two new awards were up for grabs this year: Student Radio Team of the Year and Hero of the Moment, which respectively went to Southampton’s Surge Radio and Jack Biggin from Leeds Student Radio.