On Friday 16 March, UEA’s student radio station, Livewire, launched Jailbreak 2018. Participants have 48 hours to get as far away from campus as possible.

Livewire chose to sponsor the PAPYRUS charity, which seeks to prevent young people at risk of suicide to stay safe and find hope in times of need. The charity provides confidential help and support with the intent of campaigning to change national policy as well as lift the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide.

Last year’s Jailbreak duo winners set the bar very high by travelling to Dubai and raising £1,160 for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Overall, a total of £10,500 was raised for the charity by the 2017 participants. This year, the goal is set at £10,000, with hopes £15,000 could be reached by the event’s conclusion on Sunday.

Livewire are broadcasting the full 48-hour extravaganza from the Library, tracking the progress of the teams and raising money from campus.

You can give to the PAPYRUS charity by donating to individual teams or the station’s main JustGiving page.

Jailbreakers can be tracked on the Livewire website, with teams having reached France and Denmark already.