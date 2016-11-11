Losing a parent sets you apart from your peers in many ways. You’ve dealt with things that they’ve only ever worried about, and experienced the bleak realities of hospitals visits and funerals, while they were drinking cider in parks, stressing over GCSE results and having their first kisses. You grow up so quickly, but at the same time, it’s almost impossible not to feel left behind.

My dad died when I was thirteen, seven years ago, on 7th November. While in many ways it feels like something that happened in another lifetime, it’s also something you never really leave behind. In my experience, I believe that it’s made me better at coping with whatever life throws at me. Despite a definite flair for the dramatic, I can meet most situations with a shrug. No matter what, this can only ever be the second worst thing that’s happened to me.

While everyone deals with loss in different ways, there are similar rites of passage that you bring with you to university, along with your boxes of saucepans and fairy lights. Leaving home and moving into your flat brings with it its own set of positives and negatives. Coupled with nights out and new friendships is a chance to escape the role of ‘the person whose parent passed away.’ While getting away from the whispers – imaginary or real – of school corridors is exciting, there are other, unexpected downsides of your new reality.

Having ‘the conversation’ with flatmates, friends, and even tutors can be a daunting prospect. Some people will expect you to cry, or at least show some sign of emotion – forgetting that, for you, this is a performance that you’ve put on many times.

Some will tiptoe around you, walking on eggshells for fear of causing upset, and some will put their foot in it. Some will avoid ever mentioning their mum or dad to you again, and others will apologise every time the subject comes up. For a while at least. Like the leaflets about the ‘grieving process’ they give you at the hospital say: this too shall pass. And this process will continue!

As you meet new people, you have to explain yourself over and over again. I’m in my third year and I had this conversation within the last week. All I can say, is that it really does get easier.

If I could offer you one piece of advice: it would be to remember that so many forms of support are available to you at UEA. From your personal advisor to the Student Support Services and SU Advice Centre, so many people are willing and happy to listen to you talk, cry, or shout about however you feel.

Personally, I have never felt I needed to use the more formal support of counselling, but knowing the option was there was always helpful at times when I’ve felt particularly low. However, I have been lucky enough to be able to rely on the friends I’ve made here, who have managed to cheer me up every time I’ve so much as mentioned feeling sad. Of course, not everyone will feel comfortable sharing such personal information with people they’ve only just met. If you find yourself in need of support before you’ve had the chance to develop the LCR and VK fuelled bonds that such honesty requires, there are always other places to turn.

UEA is lucky to be home to Norwich Nightline. The student-run listening, email and IM service is there to talk to anyone, about anything, every night from 8pm to 8am. Other forms of support include the options for academic help. UEA provides one no-questions-asked extension on a piece of coursework per academic year. I’ve often scheduled this around the anniversary time, anticipating that I may have other things on my mind as that summative deadline gets nearer, and the library is the last place I want to be. But the Hub, your tutors and lecturers above all want you to succeed – and if you tell them what you need, they will help. Extensions, advice, support and guidance are yours for the asking: take them.

There will definitely be times when you need something different, however. Times when a pint, a well-timed offer of a Campus Kitchen lunch, or a chat with a friend aren’t going to work their usual magic. These times are up to you. You have to find out what makes you feel at home at UEA. Does walking round the lake soothe your soul? Is there a specific place in the city you like to walk to and have coffee? Sometimes, realising that you have the ability, wherever in the world you may be, to comfort yourself, is the most reassuring thing of all.

During my first year, on the date of the first anniversary that I spent away from home, I had the sudden need to find somewhere on campus to have an emergency cry – and exiting the Arts building, sniffing, I ran into the Multifaith Centre. I’ve never set foot in there before or since, but there is a very nice room, well stocked with tissues, which was unexpectedly and incredibly comforting. UEA’s very own Room of Requirement.

The point of all of this is, of course, to say that your experience of losing your parent will continue to shape you throughout your university life – and throughout your life as a whole.

It might make you stronger, or more empathetic, or increase your existing tendency towards stubborn independence. It might draw you closer to the rest of your family, or it might push you to rely on and love your friends.

No, your mum or dad won’t be there to take embarrassing photos of you at your graduation, but they will always be a huge part of who you are. And despite everything, you made it here.

They would be so proud of you.