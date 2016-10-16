An American professor of law once described the prejudice she faced as a Catholic. People assume, she said, that ‘the Catholic part of you has disabled the thinking part of you.’ So if you’re a Catholic, you’re somehow less capable of thinking straight, or even recognising truth.In fact, the converse is more often the case: it’s the prejudiced ones who don’t think straight.

There’s a good example of this is in the arguments advanced in the article, ‘Playing Devil’s Advocate’ in the Fresher’s edition of Concrete, an article which positively brims over with anti-Catholic prejudice. The target is not just St Teresa herself, but the entire Catholic Church. The real casualty – as with any form of prejudice – is truth, and straight thinking.

We’re told for example that the Church only canonised saints like Mother Teresa because of its existential crisis in the late twentieth century; a time period in which the numbers of Catholics globally actually increased by half a billion. If that’s a crisis, then the Church could do with more of them. The real point is that the global growth of the Church is a truth which is deeply inconvenient for that secular minority – usually Western and affluent – who potentially neither understand nor respect the majority – usually non-Western and poor – of the world’s population who choose a life of faith.

Another reason the writer put forth for this canonisation is the Church’s ‘association with some of the vilest dictatorships that this century produced’. Well try telling that to the millions of Polish Catholics killed by Hitler – or the 94% of all the clergy in Hitler’s death camps who were, yes, Catholic.

Of course people will have views as to whether or not a particular person should be declared a saint; but let’s agree that those views should be expressed with a basic regard for truth and proper evidence. Concrete’s writer has a personal opinion to share with us – “I for one would not describe [Mother Teresa’s] missionary work as particularly charitable” – but doesn’t seem to have personally encountered this missionary work – except at second-hand. We’re also told, for example, that “anybody who believes it was [Mother Teresa’s] goal to eradicate hardship is badly mistaken”.

Quite so. St Teresa’s mission was never to “eradicate hardship”, but to do something both simpler and much harder: to be love and compassion – to be God’s love and compassion – to the poor. As one of her volunteers observed, “people are dying without anything and anyone; forgotten by the world; rejected; unwanted; unloved.” That is the context for her work. In that respect accusations of “sub-par” and “dangerously haphazard” medical care from St Teresa ignore a basic truth. The Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata were not founded to provide primary medical care (there are many Catholic orders that do precisely this, and very well), but simply to provide solace to many thousands of poor patients who would otherwise die alone in the gutter. A few weeks’ ago marked the anniversary of Thomas Tunstall, who was hung drawn and quartered in Norwich in the summer of 1616 simply for being a Catholic priest. Four hundred years later it is tragic to find anti-Catholic prejudice alive and well in Norwich; and – of all places – at a university.