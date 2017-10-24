Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel, and son of God, who decides to take a vacation in present day Los Angeles. In the first season, Lucifer meets Detective Chloe Decker and together they form a crime fighting duo only to discover that Chloe is actually a miracle child sent from God. This manages to complicate their relationship slightly, Lucifer believing that it was his father’s plan to bring them together all along, a theory which is shattered upon this revelation. Season two ends with Lucifer’s “Mum”, who escaped from hell earlier on in the series being given her own universe by her son. Lucifer’s mother, being a goddess, was living on Earth inside the body of Charlotte Richards, a lawyer who crossed path with Lucifer several times, and season three follows in the wake of this climatic finale…

The first episode of season three sees Lucifer stranded in the desert on the Californian border. Noticing that he has regained his wings, he suspects that his father, God, has given them back to him as punishment for letting his mother have her own universe. Lucifer and Chloe resume their crime fighting routine by trying to find out why Lucifer was kidnapped and taken to the desert which might also be related to a crime scene in Los Angeles. Lucifer’s brother, Amenadiel, who lost his wings in season two, is worried that Lucifer’s wings (which he is forced to cut off repeatedly) might be discovered by a human. He and Dr Linda Martin dispose of his wings and talk about why Lucifer feels that he must cut them off. In the previous season Dr Linda Martin got caught up in his celestial family drama, which Lucifer tries to apologise for, feeling hugely responsible for her close call with death.

The show has continued to centre around Lucifer’s catch phrase and hypnosis-like ability to uncover a person’s desires by asking them: “what is it that you really desire?” One of the best qualities of the show is the humorous quips that Lucifer often makes; at the start of season three he responds to his father giving him his wings back with, “I’m not his Mr. Potato head,” to the much lewder line: “Did the massage make anything pop out? I’m talking about the wings of course.” However, one of my favourite characters is the forensic detective Ella who gives out hugs like an excited Labrador. She often matches Lucifer’s knack for quips and as someone who has a strong Christian faith she approaches Lucifer and his relation to God in a different and interesting way, clearly someone who loves her job.

Lucifer is essential TV viewing as we approach Halloween because alongside the serious supernatural theme it frequently embraces its more light-hearted side. The devil -orientated soundtrack is brilliant with most of the songs including lyrics about devil and demons. Some of the highlights include: Devil’s Got a Hold (one of many with the word ‘Devil’ in it), Being Evil Has a Price (no prizes for subtlety) and the entire cast’s rendition of Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. Lucifer might not scare you, but it will definitely entertain you.