Fumbling fist first into Netflix’s hallowed digital grounds is the unstoppable and bullet-proof Luke Cage (Mike Colter), who you might know from the disturbingly brilliant Jessica Jones. In case you were wondering how Luke would fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a whole, this hooded figure slides in with absurd ease, despite his bulky stature. Littered with references to both Hell’s Kitchen Daredevil and the abrasive Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage makes sure to fully acknowledge the universe which it inhabits – and if this means referencing ‘the incident’ with The Avengers, other people with ‘abilities’ and occasionally a man with a trusty hammer, then so be it. There’s also plenty of familiar faces (and voices) that crop up from time to time, with Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple and everyone’s favourite radio host, Trish (Rachael Taylor), dropping by to offer some cohesiveness for the ever-growing television universe.

Marvel’s Luke Cage offers a closer look into the inner psyche and troubled nature of the promising character we saw flicker in and out of Jessica’s life, and this new effort from Netflix & Marvel offers up a compelling backstory for audiences to devour, whilst also following the present day problems of Cage. At the source of these issues for Cage is Cornell ‘Cottonmouth’ Stokes (Mahershala Ali), a gangster type who has immeasurable control over Harlem, Stokes’ cousin Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard), a career politician who has illegal dealing with her wayward relative, the aptly named and enigmatic “Shades” (Theo Rossi), a smart criminal and associate of Diamondback (Erik LaRay Harvey), a shadowed figure mentioned purely by name for the first half of the series. Simone Missick also stars as Misty Knight, a justice wielding Harlem police detective who uses her strong deductive skills to try and get to the truth behind all the bullet holes.

Whilst we got a glimpse of Hell’s Kitchen in Daredevil and Jessica Jones, we travel further up river for Luke Cage, landing on the doorsteps of notorious Harlem, home to a large majority of African-American residents, as well as cultural and business hubs. It’s a stark contrast, and Netflix seems to be consistently expanding the limits on its violence threshold, with Cage being grittier, awe-inspiring and deeply disturbing.

But despite the magnificent feats that character performs, there is an overwhelming sense of reality to Cage similar to that of Jessica Jones. The inclusion of current economic and political issues helps to ground Cage in something more than just fiction; this is a series where black culture and livelihood is put at the centre of the production and the characters struggles are not undermined. They are real – almost too real – and the performances of the incredible cast showcase this, whilst also unashamedly providing representation for audiences who feel like their ethnicity is not given the screen time it deserves. Jessica Jones was real for its PTSD and sexual assault survivors, and Luke Cage is real and important for its black audiences who have a plethora of complicated, deviant, and multi-layered characters to relate to.

Luke Cage is impressive in its entirety, from cultural celebrations to frenetic fist fights, harrowing performances to atmospheric, soulful music – it’s clear what the soul of this series is. But also rather impressive is the ways in which the series connects to previous Marvel characters and joins each one together, no doubt in anticipation of Marvel’s Iron Fist – the next instalment following martial arts expert Danny Rand and portrayed by Finn Jones, set to come out sometime in 2017 – and The Defenders, a joint adventure featuring all 4 of our TV ‘heroes’ (Daredevil, Jessica, Luke & Iron Fist). All episodes of Marvel’s Luke Cage are now available exclusively on Netflix.