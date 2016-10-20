Remaking a classic is a daunting task, especially if it’s of a film that’s been celebrated, referenced and spoofed as many times as The Magnificent Seven has. Nonetheless, Antoine Fuqua’s remake of the 1963 Western manages to get the job done, even if it does feel workmanlike in its aspirations. Following a band of men gathering together to fight off a corrupt industrialist in the Old West, the greatest asset of the film is the cast; the seven manage to have good chemistry together, with Denzel Washington’s stoic yet strong performance and the rugged charm of Chris Pratt standing out, whilst Haley Bennett is a solid supporting player as the woman who hires the seven. The weakest link in the cast is, unfortunately, Peter Sarsgaard as the villain, who seems underserved by the script and acts over the top to compensate, which gets somewhat irritating after a while.

Elsewhere, the action is energetic and frenetic, though the restriction of the rating means that the film doesn’t get as bloody as it could have done. The design of the film is very good, with the sets looking wonderfully authentic and giving a feel of the Old West, as is the score, which manages to act as a solid send off for the late James Horner. As such, whilst The Magnificent Seven won’t surpass the original film, it still manages to have some fun with the well-established clichés of the narrative and injects some excitement.