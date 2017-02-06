Remember that you are the most important person in your life

This is the most important, but also the hardest one to learn. Sometimes we have to press pause on everything and everyone around us and just take time out for ourselves and put ourselves first. If that means saying no to plans, moving some things around to another day or just spending the day in bed with Netflix, be it. Your friends have to understand; after all, they should want what’s best for you.

Exercise

For fear of sounding hypocritical, I honestly do believe exercise can help reduce our stress levels. I am an extremely lazy person when it comes to working out, but whenever I do I instantly feel better. UEA has over 60 sports clubs and a gym, so you’re bound to find something to suit your taste. I’m very competitive so group sports are something I prefer, but yoga is known for helping a lot of people relax. Plus, it’s great for your flexibility!

Get out of the house

Just the other day I was feeling down and texted my friend to hang out. It was relatively late for a “Hey, let’s hang out” text. But he could tell something was up, picked me up, and we had a lovely evening just watching trashy TV and forgetting our worrie

Read self-help books

I know many people disagree or think reading self-help book is embarrassing, but I find something very comforting in knowing someone out there went through what I’m going through and found ways to get better. ‘Reasons to Stay Alive’ by Matt Haig was one of my favourite books in 2016 in general, and it definitely made me rethink a lot of things. ‘I Am Here Now’ is a mindfulness journal my parents bought me for my birthday, and it’s a mixture of a self-help guide and ‘Wreck This Journal’ – it’s great, and I’m very grateful for it

Talk

National Time to Talk Day takes place on the 2nd of February. The campaign’s aim is to bring us together and get talking about our mental health problems. I know sometimes all you want to do is lock yourself up in your room and stay away from the world, but bottling up feelings is never good. And this is coming from someone who’s done so for years. I try to talk to my friends about it, but I often feel like a burden, and I think that’s understandable. Not that they necessarily make me feel this way, but in this case I mean talking to someone who’s a professional. I’ve recently decided to take steps to get better and signed up to therapy

Cut out the negativity

This one is also hard, but it really does help. I’m known for eternally moaning about trivial things, but in 2017 I’m trying to become less of a Moaning Myrtle and more of a productive Hermione. I’m also learning how to stop overthinking and wallowing, which is proving very, very difficult for someone that suffers from high anxiety, but I am getting there. And you will get there too.

Find what helps you relax and stick to it

For me personally, it’s having a relaxing bubble bath, lighting some candles and reading a book. For you it could be meditating or colouring in – for this I recommend any of the Vogue or Harry Potter colouring books, they’re my absolute favourite! Listening to podcasts can also be great.