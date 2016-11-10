Marty Ruczynska tells us how to make your own Mexican feast

Chicken Fajita Quesadillas – sautéed onions, red and green peppers, perfectly seasoned chicken breast, melted cheese, between two tortillas. Simply yummy. (recipe adapted from JoCooks).

Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 2 tbsp fajita mix

• 3 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

• 1 red bell pepper

• 1 green bell pepper

• 2 onions

• 1 cup of cheddar cheese

• Tomato salsa

• sour cream

• 8 tortillas

• 2 tbsp butter

Instructions

1. Clean and chop up the onion into long strips. Slice the peppers into long strips. Clean and slice

the chicken breasts into long strips and place in a bowl.

2. Add a tbsp of the fajita mix to the chicken breast and mix well.

3. In a large pan, heat 1 tbsp of the olive oil and add the chicken to it. Cook the chicken for 5 to 10 minutes until it’s fully cooked and no longer pink, and it’s slightly charred, but not burned.

4. Remove chicken from pan, and wipe the pan clean.

5. Add another tbsp of olive oil to the skillet and heat it up. Add the onion and cook for a couple minutes until it’s slightly translucent. Add the peppers and the fajita mix and mix well. Cook for a couple more minutes so the peppers cook slightly. Add the chicken to the skillet, mix with peppers and onions and cook for a minute.

6. In a clean pan, add a bit of the butter and melt. Add a tortilla and move it around until it’s buttery. Add a little bit of the chicken and onion mixture on top of the tortilla, and about ¼ cup of cheese, depending on how you like it. Add another tortilla on top and pat it down.

7. Now flip it over and cook on the other side until the other side is nice and golden. Remove from the pan and cut into quarters. Repeat these steps with the remaining tortillas. Serve this with some sour cream and salsa.