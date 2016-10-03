The excitement from moving into halls can be dampened when you are confronted with bland, clinical looking accommodation. It makes it very easy to shrug your shoulders and not bother trying to make it look homely, despite the fact you will be spend the best part of the year in that one room; whether hiding under the sheets whilst hungover or doing an all-nighter in an attempt to meet a deadline. Fret not, there are many ways to make this tiny space a place that reflects a bit of you.

You don’t necessarily need to spend loads of money to make your room homely. A few touches such as cushions, fairylights and photo frames can make a big difference. Primark is a great place to hit for good priced home décor. It is definitely important to make it feel like a comfortable space, especially for those times when you might feel homesick in the first few months.

It can be tricky to unleash your flair for interior design with rules and obvious ‘can’t dos’ such as painting the walls, no blue tac, and no candles. But small changes can be made to rid the feeling of it being just another uni room. Take advantage of the poster sale! They are based on campus for a few weeks and sell posters at low prices as well as the life saving white tac!

Many of my friends and I created photo montages on our pin board walls. many photo development companies offer your first 50 or so photos to be printed for free. This way you can create a familiar space filled with memories of friends and family. Many people opt for a cute display of beverages, which is of course the most practical out of any home décor ideas.