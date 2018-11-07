ILLUSION is a new event night that has burst onto the Norwich scene, providing students with exactly what they’ve been searching for. There is never a dull moment with ILLUSION as we set out to be inclusive and vibrant, playing R’n’B, House, Grime, POP, Bashment and Afrobeats to name just a few.

Our launch night featuring the Lotto Boyz was a smash hit selling out within a week, creating a great buzz within UEA. This same buzz was felt in other universities with word travelling as far as the north to students in DMU (Leicester), UCLAN (Lancashire) and The University of Manchester.

The idea of ILLUSION came to us in the most unlikely place: the Campus Kitchen. After attending different events during our first year, some mediocre, many disappointing, we realised that something needed to change. We, ILLUSION Promotions, are here ready to take on the task of transforming Norwich student nightlife, taking it to a different level.

We knew it was going to be a challenge but we took on this adventure with the hope of bringing people from different walks of life together in one venue. Keeping our students roots at our core, we are providing opportunities for students to be a part of our journey. There are many openings available for students: photographers, videographers, graphic designers, promoters and DJs are all needed.

Keep an eye out for all of our upcoming events landing on a Friday once a month! Follow our Facebook (Illusion Promotions), Instagram (illusion_promotions) or Twitter (Illusionpromot1). For any enquiries to join Taps, Benjamin, Tobi and Temi on our ILLUSION journey feel free to contact us via email illusioneventpromtions@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing you all at the next event.

The ILLUSION Team