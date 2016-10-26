Manchester City lead the Premier League table on goal difference after nine games, though they are tied on points with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Manchester City have been favourites for the title ever since their convincing victory in the Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola is fast stealing the crown as ‘the special one’ of English football and has Manchester City playing magnificent football.

Guardiola has completely transformed players like Raheem Sterling, although it remains to be seen how Guardiola adapts to English football’s famously hectic Christmas schedule. Their recent drop in results represents a tough period, but not yet a full blown crisis. With Leicester City’s miraculous Premier League title victory still fresh in the memory, the current season has already delivered much excitement and drama with the race for the title looking as open as ever.

Everton and Southampton have both started well and will have their eyes on the top four, but the likelihood of a shock repeat of last year’s events appears unlikely with the usual suspects already involved in the race for top spot. Liverpool and Manchester United, two heavyweights, met in English football’s biggest game last week. The match at Anfield was an opportunity for both sides to put down a marker and state their intentions for a potential title challenge. In the end the match was of poor quality, but an excellent example of why both teams may fall short of claiming silverware in May.

Liverpool have turned heads already this season by playing the attractive free-flowing football that has become synonymous with Jürgen Klopp’s management. The Reds have picked up impressive victories away at Chelsea and Arsenal and until the United game, their home form had featured nine goals in two games against Leicester and Hull respectively. While nobody doubts that Klopp’s side will score for fun this season, questions remain over the defensive side of their game. Their loss to Burnley remains the obvious blip in their season so far. Liverpool’s start to the season has seen supporters bound with optimism, and it is possible to draw parallels between their style of play and that of Leicester City’s last time around. They both play two strikers and have frightening amounts of pace. Unfortunately for Liverpool, however, the big teams appear tougher and harder to beat than last season.

Manchester United have looked to yet another new dawn this summer with the appointment of Jose Mourinho. Much has gone wrong at United since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, with misguided signings, poor tactics and weak managerial choices all contributing to an unhappy fanbase. This summer, however, Mourinho has overseen a dream transfer window.

The signings of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and the return of Paul Pogba after four years away from Old Trafford prompted some pundits and fans to deem them favourites for this year’s trophy. So far though, United have failed to impress, with some tepid performances. They may have the resources, management and the squad to succeed, but at this early stage, they have not done enough to justify the ‘favourites’ tag they earned at the start of the campaign.

In the south, Arsenal have been grinding out results in games where they have been pushed right to the wire. The Gunners have moved away slightly from the slick pass and move football associated with Arsene Wenger to a team capable of claiming narrow victories over the so-called ‘lesser teams’, an uncommon trait in recent years.

In Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, they have two of the league’s finest players, both of whom have started the season in good form. Arsenal’s fan base has been one the most restless in the Premier League in recent years, with supporters desperate for a first league title since 2004. Thanks to Manchester City’s recent drop in form, the field is open for them to make a serious challenge alongside the other contenders. Across North London, Tottenham have perhaps been unfairly discounted in discussions surrounding the title. This is mostly down to their lack of experience vying for silverware. For large periods of last season – late collapse aside – they looked a potential title winning team. Tottenham appear to be the team with the fewest weaknesses. Mauricio Pochettino has an array of options in every position and the managerial nous to use them effectively. Their home win against Manchester City was particularly impressive and if they can turn draws against the likes of West Brom into victories, there could quite feasibly be a new name on the Premier League trophy. Spurs certainly seem more likely candidates than Chelsea. Antonio Conte’s side are being carried along by the goals of Diego Costa, with the lack the cohesion and creativity up front being a major problem. The disaster of last season will not be repeated at Stamford Bridge this time around, but the Blues are seemingly still feeling the effects after a slow start to the campaign.