Massive stars have been observed in a neighbouring galaxy, where they were once thought to be rare.

The galaxy 30 Doradus, or Tarantula nebula, contains nearly 1000 massive stars which were viewed through ESO’s Very Large Telescope.

Massive stars are of particular scientific interest due to the ‘feedback’, or influence, they have on their surroundings.

Additionally, when the stars die they can cause spectacular supernovae as well as black holes and neutron stars.

Stars are enormous balls of gas, mostly made of hydrogen and helium.

Stars also produce most elements heavier than helium, which means that stars have formed both the iron in our blood and the oxygen we breathe.

Created from balls of dust called ‘nebulae’, a star’s life begins when the ball of dust grows so big that its gravity collapses in on itself and triggers a fusion of hydrogen within the core.

If the cloud of dust is large enough, it will create a massive star like the ones discovered in 30 Doradus.

In star-forming regions, the estimated amount of “massive stars”, which by definition are stars that are at least ten times the mass of the sun, was one percent, but in 30 Doradus an estimated third of all the stars are massive.

This raises questions about the amount of massive stars to be discovered in other galaxies.

Professor Fabien Schneider, an astronomer at the University of Oxford, said: “These massive stars are beasts. They are extremely bright, a 100 solar mass star produces something like a million times the radiation or luminosity of our Sun. Our results have far-reaching consequences for the understanding of our cosmos,” he added.

This discovery will hopefully help us to understand how our own universe was created, and it will certainly help our understanding of the universe as a whole.