A mixed week for UEA’s sports teams saw the university collectively pick up 13 victories, eight defeats, one draw and one walkover victory from 23 matches in the British Universities & College Sports (BUCS) League.

The most impressive winners during the fourth week of BUCS competition were the Men’s Volleyball 1st team who recorded their sixth win of the campaign with a hard fought 3-1 away victory over Loughborough. UEA’s men now have an almost unassailable nine point lead at the top of the Midlands 2B League and even at this early stage, look like serious contenders for promotion to the next tier.

Success also came on the football pitch as the Women’s 1st XI registered a stunning 16-0 home victory over the Oxford 2nd XI to go second behind Cambridge in the Midlands 2B League table. The UEA Men’s 2nd team, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to two matches after seeing off De Montfort University at Colney Lane to also move up to second in the Midlands 3B League.

The Women’s Lacrosse 1st team suffered their second defeat of the season, going down 16-10 away at Birmingham 3rds. Their male counterparts remain unbeaten following a postponement away at Leicester, leaving the 1st team third in the table with nine points from a possible nine.

In golf, the UEA mixed 1st team recorded their second victory of the season by seeing off Leicester 2nds at Eaton Golf Club to go fourth in the Midlands 2B League.

UEAs racket sports also enjoyed success both home and away, with the Women’s Tennis 1sts, Men’s Squash 1sts and Men’s Tennis 2nds all registering convincing victories. The standout result, however, belonged to Men’s Table Tennis 1sts who dispatched Loughborough 4ths by a 17-0 scoreline to remain top of the Midlands 3A League on set difference.

The Women’s Hockey 1st team bounced back superbly from a defeat to Leicester at the start of the month to go top of the Midlands 2B League by six points. The ladies came through a tricky home encounter against Nottingham Trent 2nds to claim a 4-3 victory ahead of next week’s fixture against second place side, Loughborough.

There was also joy for the UEA Darts team as the Yellow Arrows made it three straight victories in the Norwich Tuesday Night Darts League. A trio of doubles game successes followed by four wins from six in the singles fixtures was enough for UEA to see off William IV ‘A’ 7-2 to move to joint second.