In the last year we have seen a surge of women adopting a more traditionally masculine approach to office attire. Short skirts and frilly tops have been substituted for suits and other garments that stray from the social norm. Why is this?

Some view this as a powerful attempt to break barriers in male dominated industries. By choosing an alternative type of clothing, women can begin to break down gender stereotypes in the workplace. Being bold and having the confidence to assert their autonomy is a step towards allowing women to feel equal, as opposed to objectified.

Others see it as a way to further embrace their sexuality, and there is no reason why wearing traditionally masculine clothes means femininity has to be lost. More and more we are seeing exciting prints and patterns on suits which allow women to retain and be proud of their gender, whilst also exerting strength.

Women should not be afraid to experiment and go against society’s expectations with regards to clothing. Not only does doing this give you a chance to find a new style, but it inspires confidence in other women in the workplace and sends a clear message about how fashion can be used to make you feel powerful.