The moon shines through the windows of a charmingly cluttered study in a delightful Tudor cottage. As the camera pans across stacks of paper, we see Bertram Petheridge, noted lepidopterist and amateur philanderer. He is whistling the most obviously inconspicuous tune known to humankind as he rifles through his files. Suddenly, he looks up towards the camera.

“Oh, it’s you!” he exclaims delightedly, “Do come in, make yourself at home!” and then, as the camera rushes towards him, “What?! No, put that down, I didn’t mean to-aaaaaargh!”. Blood splashes across the desk to the unmistakable sound of a middle-aged man being run through with an antique replica swordfish (a callback to a grisly fishing accident twelve years ago), accompanied by the theremin. Another episode of Midsomer Murders has started.

Midsomer Murders has had a long run of 19 years, 100 episodes and 222 murders, plus additional deaths. The show primarily consists of wealthy white homeowners bumping each other off in increasingly outlandish and deranged ways, though in more recent series, the show’s producers have devised a rule where each episode features at least one non-white household, to be portrayed in the exact same way as all the white families; i.e. delightfully horrible. There was an elderly mixed-race gay couple who ran an illegal business burying people where they wanted to be buried but couldn’t. Two separate people were electrocuted via booby-trapped roulette wheel. A man was tied to a tree, covered in truffle-oil, and eaten by a wild boar. Deaths have been blamed on ghosts, witches, werewolves and aliens. It’s two hours of glorious, campy mayhem. Eat your heart out, Hannibal.

But what I love most about this show, sponsored by over-50s cruises and recliner chairs, is the fact that no-one gets bogged down by the fact that they live in a county where saying the wrong thing at the wrong time could get you crushed by a giant stack of newspapers. John Nettles says of his character, DCI Tom Barnaby, that he reacts to murders ‘in the same way he reacts to stubbing his toe’. When a fairground witch is neatly headshotted from the vantage point of a nearby helter-skelter, Barnaby doesn’t run off into the wilds of Middle England to scowl at a dollying camera – he checks out the scene, and slides down the slide before his wife can join another deeply secretive gardening club. His cousin and successor, John Barnaby, hasn’t got time to drink pensively in his study as sad music plays – he’s got to go to dog obedience classes because the little rascal’s been managing to sneak into the fridge at night for snacks. Dr Kim Karimore might not be able to tell you at a glance where the murder victim last spent their holiday by the tanline on their socks, but she’s absolutely lethal at a pub quiz.

In short, Midsomer Murders is that rare thing – a murder mystery series which makes full use of the absurdity that every single person in a village is a mass-murderer, without getting waylaid by excessive angst. And that’s something I think we need more of.

Oh yes, and it was Helen Crannigan, the vet’s lonely, repressed wife, who bumped off Petheridge. Didn’t you guess?