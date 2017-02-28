It finally happened. Conservative America has at long last run out of patience with its latest ‘alt-right’ darling. Milo Yiannopoulos, who once described himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet,” has eventually, thankfully, learned what the word he clearly never heard as a child sounds like: “enough.”

As karmic retribution goes, it doesn’t taste much sweeter than this. Death by a thousand headlines for the King of the Trolls; obscurity and criticism for the narcissistic toddler who doesn’t understand that petulance isn’t the only way to get Daddy’s attention.

Yiannopoulos is drawn like a moth to flame to nasty, unimaginative, unnecessary opinions. Spouting canker about every topic under the sun: feminism, immigrants, actresses, the capital-L Left, is his calling card. He began his career as a conservative British journalist, writing for – of all places – the Catholic Herald, and was appointed as tech editor of Breitbart in 2015. He rose to new heights of odiousness over the course of the 2016 presidential race; hitching a ride all the way to the exit polls with the meme culture he helped to popularise during the infamous #GamerGate.

In a year that saw him thrown into the ‘basket of deplorables’ alongside Pepe the Frog and the Trump children, it seemed that the alt-right’s golden boy was proving indestructible. And yet, finally, Yiannopoulos has managed to find the one moral line society is still willing to take a – symbolic – stand over. The caustic joke that he made, the final snowflake that started the avalanche of his downfall, was about being taught to ‘give good head’ by a priest. As a survivor of child sexual abuse, he does, however distasteful we may find it, have the right to create dark, twisted, humour from the experience. But we aren’t discussing the rights and wrongs of being driven out of a job over a joke. We’re talking about something far more interesting than that.

Yiannopoulos’ speciality is professional trolling. His power, the invisible shield that protected him thus far, was the suggestion that no matter how unpleasant they are, his words don’t matter. It’s the same assumption behind the actions of the faceless Twitter bots who spam women and people of colour online with hateful messages, graphic images and disgusting threats. Claiming that these words are meaningless, that it’s the victims who are overreacting, or ‘triggered’, when they interpret these threats to their safety, privacy, bodies and lives as real, is ridiculous.

Free speech is vital to the preservation of liberalism, but I can’t help feeling that furiously tweeting images of pigs in burqas, poorly Photoshopped pornography and graphic beheadings wasn’t quite what James Madison had in mind when he penned the First Amendment. While it’s shameful that multiple instances of racism and misogyny, despite being widely reported, were repeatedly condoned if not encouraged, by Yiannopoulos’ employers, it’s still a relief that the tide of establishment opinion has finally turned against him.

The world has decided to remind Yiannopoulos that yes: ideas matter, words have power, and actions have consequences. Confronting the mistaken idea that trolling is a crime without a victim, that shamelessly provoking for the sake of it is funny, is a Herculean yet essential task. The level of privilege you must possess to allow you to treat debating the rights of others as nothing more than an amusing game is staggering, and we can no longer view countering this as a pointless exercise, nor assume we can safely ignore it from a distance.

We must acknowledge that the emptiness of Milo’s head does not equal the emptiness of his words. His inability to think does not indicate that others will not take him seriously. And he may be sound and fury, but he certainly signifies something.