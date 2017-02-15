She looks in the mirror,

doesn’t always plan it, can’t stand it.

But she looks in the mirror each day

the mascara brush, lipstick to lips, perfume spray –

‘go away!’

She looks in the mirror, sometimes she prays;

sometimes she prays for it all to go away,

away where she can spend all day like the women

on the runway, on America’s next top role-model,

cover girl, get gorgeous, scouted, scouted.

Looks back to the mirror. Maybe if she pouted, pouted?

But still she thinks her lips look

thinner than strawberry shoelaces,

the ones she chews with her mates,

a smile painted baby pink on her face

before rushing to the toilet to scream them back up.

She claims she doesn’t feel stuck, not stuck, never stuck

just caught in a rut of pouring eyeshadow to the lids

which fold over her disfigured vision.

The powder light, dark, silver – can’t really get it right

-‘I can’t go out like this another night!’

She takes selfies on her front camera;

the ones that make nails look like hammers;

the ones that turn pimpled skin to diamonds and plastic;

the ones that show her how she could look,

how she should look.

But they don’t really look like her,

not like the girl who picked Forget-me-nots

in a field where no likenesses existed,

where the only reflections she saw

were in the eyes of those who love her.

Now her reflection is warped by the boys who call her a four

and hopes that by April she can up the score

to a six, when she will have a smaller waist and wider hips,

maybe bigger boobs, plumper lips.

The mirror is still there as she goes to sleep,

the Instagram pages, the Tumblr feeds:

the incessant needs of these unrelenting screens.

And she dreams and she dreams and in her dreams

she can hear the mirrors whispering in her ear,

enticing her to come near

and uncover their glistening remedies.

With a touch, the looking glass consumes her,

to a place where she is God

making porcelain dolls in her divine image:

moulding each feature to perfection in her bare hands,

running her fingers through the plastic of their hair.

She fires the blow torch to melt her own face

into a pretty little case,

inserts plastic to her boobs and bum

and takes pictures of her looking glossy

like Kim Kardashian’s body

and waits for the likes to pour in.

But there are certain things the mirrors don’t tell her.

Can’t tell her.

They don’t reflect entities beyond the surface of her skin,

and no matter how hard she tries, she will never even begin

to acknowledge what is within.

Because a man dressed as a Cheshire cat

keeps returning, murmuring riddles in her ear

instructing her to live in fear.

Each spell keeps her trapped in the looking glass

where her impressionists grow wild

and illusions of dots and lines

pull her cheeks and eyes until she is blind,

boxed in and confined

inside this futile frame of femininity,

the dresses as narrow as the walls

that continue to close in on her mind and body.