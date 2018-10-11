A UEA graduate who was reported as missing as of midnight on Wednesday 10 October, has been found “alive and well”.

In a Facebook post uploaded by a friend of the graduate, Economics student Harry Kennedy, it was announced Tom Coe was found and his family are “relieved”.

Harry said: “Tom is back with us and alive and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and gave support.”

“I’m over the moon to have him back.”

The graduate was reported missing at 10:30 pm yesterday after failing to return to the house he was staying at on Connaught Road.

The University has been contacted for comment.